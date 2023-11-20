OpenAl is building the most powerful technology in the world. The public needs to be told what Sam Altman lied to the board about.

OpenAI is working on AI that matches or even exceeds human intelligence, which is potentially dangerous technology.

The board accused CEO Sam Altman of not being “candid” when he fired him.

The public needs to know what he lied about.

Elon Musk faces many difficulties when it comes to OpenAlso and its co-founder Sam Altman. But the Tesla CEO made a valid point amid a chaotic weekend for the artificial intelligence startup.

The events began on Friday afternoon when OpenAL made it clear in a statement that Altman had lied to the board about something important, so they decided to remove him as CEO.

“He was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, which hindered its ability to carry out its responsibilities,” OpenAL said.

This is a drastic and highly disruptive step that boards rarely take. For any regular private company, this type of corporate intrigue will probably remain an internal matter. But OpenAl is a special case.

Startups have developed the world’s most powerful technology. GPT-4 is currently the most capable and effective model, and work is underway on a new version that is expected to be even more powerful. Altman himself has been calling on regulators and other institutions to prepare for artificial general intelligence, when machines match and possibly exceed human capabilities.

“Given the risk and power of Advanced Al, the public should be informed why the Board felt it had to take such drastic action,” Musk posted on on Sunday.

Musk later said in a reply, “If this were an AI safety issue, it would affect the entire Earth.”

OpenAl’s charter, the document that governs the company and directs its board and officers to behave, clearly states that the company’s “primary fiduciary duty is to humanity.” It also commits to harnessing any influence OpenAI has on AGI deployment in the charter to ensure that this technology benefits everyone and “does not harm humanity or concentrate power unnecessarily Is.”

This is an unusual charter for tech startups or most other private companies, which typically exist primarily to make profits and provide returns to investors.

“Very few people know for sure what happened in this case, but my best guess is that when board members said, ‘He was not consistently clear in his communications with the board, thereby failing to fulfill his responsibilities. potential was being hindered,’ so that’s what they meant They repeatedly hid information that interfered with their legal obligations to ensure the safe development of AGI,” Toby Ord, a senior research fellow at the University of Oxford, said on Sunday. Written on X.

Musk originally supported OpenAL as a research organization focused on AI security. He backed out a few years ago, and may feel aggrieved at missing out on the development of such a game-changing entity. Musk has also launched a competing AL research group, so the chaos in OpenAL could be relatively good for that initiative.

Under Altman’s leadership, the startup has raised billions of dollars and launched several products with huge commercial potential. The company’s recent developer day was filled with Big Tech corporate-style updates and launches. This is a far cry from its al security research roots.

That’s why it’s important for the public to know what really happened with Altman’s firing. I asked OpenGL’s press department about this on Sunday and received no response.

The board may have overreacted and exaggerated what happened to Altman. Or it could have been a more simple coup where the CEO was ousted for some other reason, or for no reason at all.

However, there are several media reports as well as other theories about what happened.

Bloomberg reported that Altman is trying to raise a huge amount of money for a new Al chip startup called Tigris. Did the board ask about this? If so, how did Altman respond? Should OpenAl’s CEO give up trying to start another big company? Musk has done this several times, but it is unusual, and OpenAl’s board will be expected to be informed about this.

Other publications wrote that OpenAl co-founder Ilya Sutskever wanted to proceed with Al development more cautiously than Altman, given the technology’s potential threat to society.

The New York Times reported that Sutskever created a “super alignment” team to ensure that future versions of GPT-4 would not be harmful to humanity. Did the board discuss this with Altman? How did he react?

This type of schism within OpenAl has already led to several of OpenAl’s co-founders leaving and launching another startup called Anthropic, which it says is more focused on Al safety.

According to a photo of himself, Altman is Posted on x As I write this, at OpenAI HQ on Sunday afternoon, I’m having a conversation about getting OpenAI up and running again. If that happens, it is even more important to know what he said, or did not say, to the board.

