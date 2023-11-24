OpenAI's 'superintelligent' AI leap almost ruined the company – here's why

A major breakthrough in the path of superintelligence is rumored to be due to the HBO-esque drama that almost caused OpenAI to collapse last week. It is said that the board of the AI ​​​​lab became frightened by the new AI, fired the CEO and began a public laundry for about a week over the future direction of the company.

A week is a long time in tech, but for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, it must feel like a lifetime to be “out again and in again.” First, he was fired by the board and then appointed by Microsoft to lead a new AI division. Shortly thereafter, almost all of OpenAI’s employees threatened to walk off the job and Altman now finds himself back in charge of the company he founded in 2015.

So what caused such a sharp reaction from the board? Speculation abounds and ranges from issues with Sam Altman not sharing information to the most recent – ​​a major breakthrough in AI that could allegedly destroy humanity and a desire to put a halt to development.

Project Q* and AGI

OpenAI’s primary goal since its inception has been the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), often referred to as superintelligence or mental capacity that exceeds that of a human. This month, Altman said in an interview that GPT-5, the AI ​​Lab’s next-generation large language model, could be a form of superintelligence.

A report from Reuters suggests that a new breakthrough led by OpenAI’s chief scientist Ilya Sutskever – who initially supported Altman’s dismissal before expressing regret over his actions and asking him to return – has led the company to Allows synthetic data to be used to solve problems that AI has never attempted before. Experience.

Called Project Q*, this new way of training and working with artificial intelligence was revealed shortly before the board took action against Altman. Q* is believed to have an impact on improving the ability of AI to handle mathematical problems, being seen as a pioneer in generative AI development.

math problem solving

Although it is good at reproducing written language and even visuals, it is difficult to solve problems with only one correct answer. AGI will need to generalize, learn, and understand problems and do so faster and better than humans. Doing this will require a deep understanding of mathematics and, of course, this is where the OpenAI team made a big breakthrough.

According to Reuters report, several staff researchers wrote to the board warning that the discovery could pose a threat to humanity if ignored. The author of the letter is anonymous but it is believed to have prompted the board to take action against Altman.

Other concerns in the letter to the board related to the speed at which OpenAI was commercializing progress before the results were understood. It suggested the need to take stock of developments and stop efforts to make money from the AI ​​tools being created.

a company of two

OpenAI has long been a company of two halves, juggling between its slow and steady drive for safe AGI on the one hand, and its desire to capitalize on and release AI progress on the other.

The success of ChatGPIT, Microsoft’s ever-increasing investment, and its impact on the entire tech sector have provided further strength to Altman and the rapid-release side of the business in recent months.

There is a belief that the firing by the board was part of an effort to take things towards a safer approach. However, changes in board composition, Altman’s return, and greater involvement from Microsoft are likely to accelerate progress toward commercialization.

what happens next?

In the future, there will be a Netflix documentary on the entire saga – possibly even written by this superintelligence – but until then we will be left with speculation and rumors about what exactly caused the downfall of one of the largest and most prominent of all time. Players in AI field.

I would just enjoy using ChatGPT and making the most of my freedom before Skynet takes over and I’m forced to write for the good of our AI overload every day.

