OpenAI's six-member board will decide 'when will we get to AGI'

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Hear from top industry leaders on November 15. Reserve your free pass

According to OpenAI, six members of its nonprofit board of directors will determine when the company has “achieved AGI” – which it describes as “a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans in the most economically valuable tasks”. Defines as. Thanks to a for-profit arm that is “legally bound to further the nonprofit’s mission,” once the board decides that AGI, or artificial general intelligence, has been reached, such a system can be granted an “IP license.” and will be excluded from other commercial terms with Microsoft”, which apply only to pre-AGI technology.”

But since the definition of artificial general intelligence itself is far from agreed upon, what does it mean to have half a dozen people deciding whether or not AGI is reached – for OpenAI, and therefore, for the world? And what will the timing and context of that potential future decision mean for its biggest investor, Microsoft?

The for-profit arm is subordinate to the non-profit mission of OpenAI

The information was included in a thread on x Over the weekend by OpenAI developer advocate Logan Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was responding A Comment By Microsoft President Brad Smith, who recently tried to make OpenAI more trustworthy because of its “nonprofit” status in a panel with Meta’s chief scientist Yann LeCun – even though wall street journal It was recently reported that OpenAI was seeking a new valuation of up to $90 billion in a sale of existing shares.

Blacksmith Said: “Meta is owned by the shareholders. OpenAI is owned by a non-profit organization. Whom will you trust more? Getting your technology from a non-profit or for-profit company that is completely controlled by a human being?

vb event

AI exposed

Don’t miss the AI ​​launch on November 15th! This virtual event will showcase exclusive insights and best practices from data leaders including Albertsons, Intuit and others.

Register for free here

In his thread, Kilpatrick quoted from the “Our Structure” page on OpenAI’s website, which provides details about OpenAI’s complex non-profit/capped profit structure. According to the page, OpenAI’s for-profit subsidiary OpenAI is “wholly controlled” by the non-profit organization (which is registered in Delaware). While the for-profit subsidiary, OpenAI Global, LLC – which shifted from the limited partnership OpenAI LP, which was first announced in 2019, nearly three years after the original OpenAI nonprofit was founded – is designed to “make profits and is permitted to be distributed, “subject to the mission of the non-profit organization.

It certainly seems like once OpenAI achieves its stated mission of reaching AGI, Microsoft will be out of the loop — even though at last week’s OpenAI Dev Day, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella was quoted as saying, “I think the best partnership we have is in tech…I’m excited about us building AGI together.”

And in a new interview with Altman in the Financial Times, Altman said that the OpenAI/Microsoft partnership is “working really well” and that he expects “a lot of growth over time.” Asked whether Microsoft would continue to invest further, Altman said: “I hope so… There’s a long way to go, and a lot of calculations to be done between here and AGI. , , “The cost of training is huge.”

From the beginning, OpenAI’s structure description says, Microsoft “accepted our capped equity offering and our request to leave AGI technologies and governance to the nonprofit and the rest of humanity.”

“OpenAI’s mission is to build AGI that is safe and beneficial for everyone,” a spokesperson for OpenAI told VentureBeat. Our Board governs the Company and consults the diverse perspectives of external experts and stakeholders to help inform its thinking and decisions. We nominate and appoint board members based on their skills, experience, and perspective on AI technology, policy, and security.

Nonprofit board members are concerned with effective altruism

Currently, the OpenAI non-profit board of directors is composed of Chairman and President Greg Brockman, Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever and CEO Sam Altman, as well as non-employees Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner.

D’Angelo, who is the CEO of Quora, as well as tech entrepreneurs McCauley and Honor, who is director of strategy for the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University, are all associated with the Effective Altruism movement — which has come under fire. Went. Earlier this year for his ties to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX, as well as his ‘alarming’ stance on AI security. And OpenAI has had its own relationship with EA for a long time: for example, in March 2017, OpenAI received a $30 million grant from Open Philanthropy, which is funded by Effective Altruists. And Jan Leake, who leads OpenAI’s superalignment team, reportedly identifies with the EA movement.

An OpenAI spokesperson stated that “None of our board members are effective philanthropists,” adding that “Non-employee board members are not effective philanthropists; their interactions with the EA community focus on topics related to AI safety.” Focuses on offering the perspective of someone who is or is not included in the group.

Board’s AGI decision making ‘unusual’

Suzy Fulton, who provides outsourced general counsel and legal services to startups and emerging companies in the tech sector, told VentureBeat that while in many circumstances, it would be “unusual” to have a board make this AGI determination, OpenAI’s nonprofit board It has a fiduciary duty to support its mission of providing “broadly beneficial safe AGI”.

“They believe that the beneficiary of a nonprofit board is humanity, while the for-profit serves its investors,” she explained. “Another protection they are trying to create is to have the majority of the board be independent, where the majority of members do not have equity in Open AI.”

Was this the right way to set up an entity structure and a board to make these important determinations? “We won’t know the answer until their board takes a call on it,” Fulton said.

University of Chicago Law School professor Anthony Casey agreed that it was “unusual” for the board to make specific operational decisions such as AGI, but he did not think there was any legal obstacle to it.

“It would be appropriate to specifically identify some of the issues that need to be addressed at the board level,” he said. “Indeed, if an issue is important enough, corporate law generally imposes a duty on directors to monitor that issue,” especially “mission-critical issues.”

Does OpenAI’s focus on AGI missions make their claims legitimate?

However, not all experts believe that artificial general intelligence is coming soon, with some questioning whether it is even possible.

According to Merv Hickok, president of the Center for AI and Digital Policy, which filed a claim with the FTC in March, the agency should investigate OpenAI and order the company to “pause the release of the GPT model until necessary safeguards are established.” should give. As an organization, it “suffers from a diversity of perspectives.” Their focus on AGI, he explained, “has overlooked the current impact” of AI models and tools.

However, she disagreed with any debate about the size or diversity of the OpenAI board, which would determine whether OpenAI has “achieved” AGI – saying it distracts from the discussion about whether their underlying The mission and claim are legitimate.

“This will change the focus and actually legitimize the claim that AGI is possible,” he said.

But does OpenAI’s lack of a clear definition of AGI – or will there even be an AGI – sidestep the issue? For example, an OpenAI blog post from February 2023 stated, “The first AGI will be just one point along the continuum of intelligence.” And in a January 2023 LessRong interview, CEO Sam Altman said that “I would like to see a future where access to AI is super democratized, where there are multiple AGIs in the world that can help allowing multiple viewpoints and none Might get stronger.”

What OpenAI’s AGI mission really means for Microsoft

Still, it’s hard to say what OpenAI’s vague definition of AGI will actually mean for Microsoft — especially without full information about the operating agreement between the two companies. For example, Casey said, if OpenAI is honest about its nonprofit mission, OpenAI’s structure and relationship with Microsoft could cause some “big controversy.”

“There are some nonprofits that are for-profit owners,” he points out, “the most notable being the Hershey Trust.” “But they absolutely own the profits. In that case, it is easier because there is no minority shareholder to object,” he explained. “But here Microsoft’s profit-based interests may conflict directly with the controlling entity’s non-profit interests.”

It’s easy to impose limits on profits, he said, but “the difficult thing is what to do if maximizing profits conflicts with the mission of the nonprofit?” Casey said that “the default rules will say that making profit is the priority and managers have to put this first (subject to broad discretion under the business judgment rule).”

Perhaps, he added, “Microsoft said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re good either way. We have no duty to you.’ “That doesn’t seem like the way Microsoft would negotiate.”

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com