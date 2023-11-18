OpenAI’s leadership coup could put the brakes on development in favor of AI security

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

While much information remains unknown about the exact reasons the OpenAI board fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, new facts have emerged that show co-founder Ilya Sutskever led the dismissal process with the board’s support.

While the board’s statement regarding the firing cited Altman’s communications that were “not consistently clear”, the exact reasons or timing of the board’s decision are shrouded in mystery. But one thing is clear: Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, who stepped down on Friday after learning of Altman’s dismissal, were the leaders of the business side of the company — aggressively raising money, expanding OpenAI’s business offerings. and making the most efforts to advance its technological capabilities. as fast as possible.

Sutskever, meanwhile, leads the engineering side of the company’s business, and has been obsessed with the coming implications of OpenAI’s generative AI technology, often in blunt terms about what will happen when it reaches artificial general intelligence (AGI). let’s talk. He warned that the technology would be so powerful that most people would be thrown out of jobs.

As viewers searched Friday evening for more clues about what really happened at OpenAI, the most common observation has been how much Sutskever came to lead a faction within OpenAI, which Altman He was nervous about the finances and expansion being offered by OpenAI, and indicated Altman had crossed a line, and was no longer in compliance with OpenAI’s non-profit mission. The expansion drive following OpenAI’s dev day in the past resulted in an increase in the number of users, which meant the company did not have enough server capacity for the research team, and this may have disappointed Sutskever and others that Altman was not able to support them. Was not working together. Board.

If this is true, and the Sutskever-led acquisition results in a company that puts the brakes on growth, and refocuses on security, it could result in a significant decline in the company’s employee base, which could be Recruited with high salaries and expectations for growth. , In fact, according to The Information, three senior researchers of OpenAI resigned after this news on Friday night.

Multiple sources have reported observations of an impromptu all-hands meeting after the shooting, where Sutskever said things that suggest he and some other security-focused board members pressed the panic button to slow things down Was. According to information:

,You can put it this way, Sutskever said of the coup allegation. “And I can understand why you chose that word, but I disagree with it. The board was fulfilling its duty to the nonprofit’s mission, which is to ensure that OpenAI creates AGI that benefits all of humanity. When Sutskever was asked whether “these behind-the-scenes purges are a good way to govern the world’s most important company?” He replied: “I mean, to be fair, I agree there’s no ideal element to it. 100%.”

The OpenAI board includes Adam D’Angelo, founder of Suspicious, Quora, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Reporter Kara Swisher have reported Sutskever and Toner were aligned in a division against Altman and Brockman, with the former perhaps getting the upper hand since Brockman was not on board. We have reported that the board and its mandate are highly unorthodox, as it is charged with deciding when to achieve AGI. The mandate has recently attracted more attention, and created controversy and uncertainty.

On Friday night, many viewers pieced together a series of events, including efforts by Altman and Brockman to raise more money at a lofty valuation of $90 billion, pointing to a much greater possibility that the board would At the level debate broke out with Sutskever and. Others are concerned about the potential threats posed by some of OpenAI’s recent successes, which have pushed AI automation to higher levels.

In fact, Altman confirmed that the company is working on GPT-5, the next step in model performance for ChatGPT. And last week at the APEC conference in San Francisco, Altman noted having recently seen further evidence of another step forward in the company’s technology: “Four times in the history of OpenAI–the most recent being in the last few weeks. Was- -I want to be in the room as we push back the veil of ignorance and push the frontiers of discovery forward. To do so is the professional honor of a lifetime.” (See minute 3:15 of this video; hat- tip two Matt Mireles,

Data scientist Jeremy Howard posted a long thread on

Well, everyone has been asking me my opinion on OpenAI stuff, so here it is. I have a strong feeling about what’s going on, but no inside knowledge so that’s just me talking. The first thing to say is that Dev Day was (IMO) a complete embarrassment. – Jeremy Howard (@jeremyphoward) 18 November 2023

It’s also worth noting that after the new GPT Builder was introduced at DevDay, some people on

On the other hand, several tech leaders have come out in support of Altman, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, with some fearing that OpenAI’s board is damaging its reputation, regardless of Altman’s removal. Be.

Researcher Nirit Weiss-Blatt recently provided some good insight into Sutskever’s worldview in her post about the comments made in May:

“If you believe that AI will automate virtually all jobs, it makes sense for a company that builds such technology… not to be a perfect profit maximizer. This is relevant precisely because these things will happen at some point… If you believe that AI will, at the very least, make everyone unemployed, then that’s like holy moly, right?

