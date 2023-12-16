OpenAI's latest problem: It is now managed exclusively by white men. cnn business

New York CNN –

Over the past year, OpenAI has solidified its place as one of the most powerful tech startups in the world.

The release of ChatGPIT ushered in an artificial intelligence revolution that shocked almost every industry, and the public remains both charmed and horrified by the possibilities it generated.

But the technology maker, which has an estimated valuation of more than $90 billion, has recently come under criticism for the apparent lack of diversity within its current governing body.

After a brief corporate implosion last month, in which CEO Sam Altman was ousted and reinstated within a week, OpenAI has said the company will return to focus on its core mission with a reconstituted board of directors. She has arrived.

The saga resulted in the board’s removal of its only female directors, and it now consists of only three white men. The two of them pretty much fit the mold of Silicon Valley’s “tech bros.” The third, an East Coast economist, has made controversial statements about women in the past.

The board’s lack of diversity seems contrary to OpenAI’s publicly stated mission, which the company says is to ensure that artificial general intelligence “benefits all of humanity.”

A growing number of voices inside and outside the tech industry are now questioning how OpenAI can achieve this lofty goal without including people from diverse backgrounds on its oversight body. And they are increasingly pointing out that the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Even lawmakers in Washington are beginning to express concern over the issue.

“We encourage OpenAI to rapidly diversify its board,” Representatives Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) wrote to Altman and the board in a letter obtained by CNN earlier this week. Are.” ,

“The lack of diversity and representation in the AI ​​industry is deeply linked to the problems of bias and discrimination in AI systems,” the pair of Black lawmakers said.

Margaret Mitchell, a longtime AI researcher who founded Google’s ethical AI team before being fired amid a controversy that rocked the tech industry in 2021, told CNN that pursuing AI in this way The only way that is most beneficial to people around the world. Really putting people with different life experiences at the table.

“I don’t believe that OpenAI, as I currently understand it, is well-positioned to create technology that benefits ‘all of humanity,’” said Mitchell, who is currently at developer-focused AI firm Hugging Face. Serve as chief ethics scientist, told CNN. “In part because that phrase also suggests a more abstract approach to what humanity wants.”

If anything, she said, the mission “reminds me more of things like the White Savior Complex,” referring to an ideology that holds that some white people can develop the belief that communities of color are best served. It is their role to know and protect them.

“If we’re trying to achieve technology that reflects the perspective of predominantly rich, white people in Silicon Valley, we’re doing a pretty good job at that,” Mitchell said. “But I would argue that we can do better.”

AI-powered tools are already infiltrating key areas of people’s everyday lives.

“They’re determining who gets hired, who gets medical insurance, who gets a mortgage, and who dates,” said Dr. Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, an organization that tracks the harms of artificial intelligence. ”

“When AI systems are used as gatekeepers to opportunity, it is important that oversight of the design, development and deployment of these systems reflect the communities that will be affected by them,” said Buolamwini, author of “Unmasking” There are also AI: It is my mission to protect what is human in a world of machines.”

While women and people of color currently comprise the “global majority,” she added, “their absence in AI governance at any level undermines efforts to build strong and responsible AI systems.”

Additionally, Buolamwini pointed out that research shows that racism and sexism are “being built into AI systems.”

Large language models, the technology underpinning generic AI tools like ChatGPT, are trained on vast stores of data. With much of the data written by humans and coming from the Internet, generic AI tools risk further spreading the all-too-human biases already pervasive in Internet discourse, but on a frighteningly large scale.

OpenAI, for its part, has said that the current board (which includes former co-chief executive of Salesforce and former board chair of Twitter Brett Taylor, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, chief executive of online Q&A platform Quora) only Is “initial”.

Summers famously almost caused an uproar at Harvard. When he made comments 20 years ago, for which he later apologized, it appeared that innate differences in the sexes were holding women back in science and engineering.

“Of course, Larry, Adam and I strongly believe that diversity is essential as we move forward in building the OpenAI board,” board chair Taylor said in a statement to CNN through a representative.

“We are committed to building a diverse board,” the statement said. The company has not given any timeline as to when it will bring in new board members.

In a blogpost announcing his return as chief executive, Altman said that one of the first goals of the current group includes “the extremely important task of building a board with diverse perspectives.”

As has become a trend in Silicon Valley and the corporate landscape, OpenAI publicly promotes “investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The company says this is “implemented through a wide range of initiatives, owned by everyone in the company, and championed and supported by leadership.”

And outside its board, OpenAI’s current leadership team also includes a handful of women in leadership roles, including its Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti. Amidst the chaos and for a very brief moment before Altman’s return, Muratti was named interim CEO.

Some news reports suggest that recent board members Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner were involved in ousting Altman from the company after a clash between Toner and Altman. The public ousting of only two women on its board at the time raised all kinds of questions about the inner workings of the privately held giant.

The weeks since the closely watched leadership change that occurred just before Thanksgiving have given some industry watchers room to creatively imagine what a new board might look like, and how OpenAI might better fulfill its stated mission. How can one get it from?

As the company looks to add diverse perspectives to its board, Buolamwini says it’s “important to keep in mind that having a seat at the table is not enough” if it doesn’t also have “decision-making power.”

He said, “Staying in the room merely as a window dressing promotes tokenism,” and empty representation can be as harmful as no representation at all because it is used “to thwart investigation without making changes.” May go.

Mitchell said OpenAI can begin to diversify its board by going beyond just players in the tech industry and recruiting outsiders who aren’t afraid to point out some of the viewpoints of Silicon Valley’s elite.

“It’s by ruffling feathers that we can fundamentally change the system to be more inclusive,” Mitchell said.

If it really wants to achieve its mission, critics say OpenAI might as well start by noting that its technology is already causing huge amounts of harm.

Artists and creators, for example, have spent the last year fighting for their future amid the proliferation of AI tools that not only threaten to put them out of work, but also copy their creative likeness. Mitchell suggested that such conflicts could be addressed by OpenAI, perhaps by giving a working artist a seat on its board.

Since AI tools are expected to significantly change the way we work in the coming years, some suggest it might be beneficial to hear from labor leaders about how to ensure that people don’t lose their livelihoods because This technology has become more powerful.

Microsoft, a big supporter of OpenAI with a $13 billion investment, took a surprise step in this direction earlier this week when it announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the AFL-CIO.

The software giant promised that the alliance includes an “open dialogue” with union leaders about the impact of AI on the future of work.

Ultimately, Buolamwini says effective AI governance “is not about one company or one board.”

“Self-regulation is not enough for such consequential technology,” Buolamwini said. “I would challenge governments around the world to enact serious laws that will protect people from AI harm.”

