LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) – OpenAI’s interim CEO on Monday appointed an independent investigator to probe the sudden ouster of co-founder Sam Altman and vowed to revamp the management team over the next 30 days, as he heads the U.S. Initially want to restore trust. -After a dramatic weekend.

Ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shearer has been appointed to lead the company behind ChatGPT, replacing Altman following his shock dismissal on Friday. Earlier on Monday, OpenAI backer Microsoft said Altman would join the company to lead a new advanced artificial intelligence research team.

OpenAI’s investors, including one of its largest companies, Microsoft, were discussing damage control over the weekend from the dramatic events, including possibly pressuring the board to reinstate Altman as CEO. was involved, because without them there was a fear of a mass exodus of talents.

In his post, Emmett outlined a three-point plan for the first 30 days: Hire an investigator to look into the process leading to “this point” and prepare a full report; Talk to employees, partners, investors and customers and revamp the management and leadership team in light of recent departures as “an effective force driving results for our customers.”

Based on the results, he said he would bring about change in the organization – even including pressing hard for significant governance changes if necessary.

“The stability and success of OpenAI are so important that turmoil cannot disrupt them like this. I will also attempt to address key concerns, although in many cases I believe it will take a month to achieve true progress.” “It may take longer.”

The reasons for Altman’s exit are unclear. Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, told employees on Saturday that it was not a case of “malicious intent” but a “communication breakdown.”

Emmett said he checked the logic before taking the job and that Altman was not fired because of any disagreement over the security of powerful AI models.

He said, “Their logic was completely different from this. I am not crazy enough to do this without the support of the board to commercialize my wonderful models.”

(Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

