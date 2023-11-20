OpenAI's crackdown is another black eye for effective altruism

Last November, a red-hot startup founded by a man named Sam was embroiled in a major scandal. Fast forward to this November, the same thing happened – although this time, at the center of it is Sam Altman, not Bankman-Fried.

This parallel is just a strange coincidence (though not so funny to investors in Altman’s OpenAI, who are set to lose billions after its founder was ousted in a shocking coup on Friday afternoon). And, of course, Altman still holds a godlike status in the tech world, while Bankman-Fried awaits a decades-long prison sentence for defrauding clients of his FTX crypto exchange.

Even though the two Sams are extremely different, there is a notable overlap between the companies they founded: a link to Effective Altruism, the controversial philanthropic movement that advocates saving humanity through a radical form of utilitarianism. In the case of FTX, Bankman-Fried and his cronies claimed dedication to “EA,” but all their high-minded words to justify ripping off people turned out to be mere thin air. The situation is more complex in the case of OpenAI.

For better or worse, the EA crowd has been one of the loudest supporters of putting guardrails on artificial intelligence. Their influence extends to OpenAI, where “at least two board members, Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner, are associated with the movement”. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever (who reportedly led the coup to oust Altman) is officially in the effective altruism camp — though he certainly has cult-like behavior. Are interested in.

“Anticipating the arrival of this all-powerful technology, Sutskever began to behave like a spiritual leader,” the report said. the Atlantic, “His constant, enthusiastic insistence was to ‘feel the AGI,’ a reference to the idea that the company was on the cusp of its ultimate goal. At OpenAI’s 2022 holiday party, held at the California Academy of Sciences, Sutskever gave employees a slogan: ‘Feel the AGI! Feel the AGI!”

The publication states that Sutskever “had a local artist commission a wooden effigy, intended to represent an ‘unaligned’ AI – that is, one that does not serve human purposes. “He set it on fire to symbolize OpenAI’s commitment to its founding principles.” Let’s, for comparison’s sake, look at my overall time Luck I have never seen our CEO Alan Murray leading a chant or burning an effigy.

It’s hard to know for sure how effectively philanthropy did or did not contribute to OpenAI’s downfall, but some people are already pointing fingers. This includes tech writer James Ball whose criticism of the company’s impractical management structure begins with the headline “It all starts with effective philanthropy”, as well as Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong who raised voice“If this is indeed some EA, decel, AI security coup at OpenAI, the board destroyed $80B worth, destroyed a shining star of American capitalism, and will be sued to high heaven by investors. “

The full story of what happened at OpenAi is complicated, and new developments are emerging as the company appoints a new CEO and Microsoft maneuvers behind the scenes, but it seems a safe bet That this latest debacle will make effective altruism even less popular. it is already.

jeff john roberts

[email protected]

@JeffJohnRoberts

decentralized news

value of worldcoin-token associated with Sam Altman’s iris-scanning project was abandoned due to reports of their termination. OpenAI, ,the block,

A global standard-setting body for securities regulators declined to adopt a special regime for stable coins, but proposed greater monitoring of influential people. ,CoinDesk,

master cardCipherTrace unit of Inc. announced a new integration with an AI-based fraud detection service feedzai As part of a broader effort to monitor crypto exchanges. ,cnbc,

fidelity to truth is the latest TradeFi giant to file an application for Ethereum ETF. ,CoinDesk,

claims made by FTX’s largest creditors Trading as high as 65 cents on the dollar as the company’s recovery from bankruptcy continues. ,the block,

Meme o’ the moment

Sam Altman on his guest pass,

This is the web version of Fortune Crypto, a daily newsletter on the coins, companies, and people shaping the world of crypto. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com