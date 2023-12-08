OpenAI's COO - Decrypt says AI's potential in business breakthroughs has been overhyped

The business world has seen this film before. In 2017, it was called blockchain, and the technology was on the verge of changing everything, transforming everything from military intelligence to ice tea makers. Today, it’s artificial intelligence, and 2023 sees a huge surge in AI applications and hacks that many say will revolutionize the world – or even destroy it.

Even though the AI ​​hype is credited with fueling the S&P 500’s rebound, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap is happy to burst the bubble.

Lightcap’s view, shared in a recent interview with CNBC, is that the impact of AI in businesses may be overhyped — especially when it comes to boosting the bottom line.

“I think the overhyped aspect is that it can – in one fell swoop – drive significant business change,” he told the business news broadcaster, adding that CEOs expect AI to “bring revenue growth back to 15% year-on-year or Cannot be asked to make cuts. Cost of X million dollars from this cost line.

“There is almost never a silver bullet answer,” Lightcap continues. “You can never do anything with AI that will completely solve that problem.”

His more conservative approach is becoming increasingly common among AI industry leaders.

Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun shares a balanced view of AI’s capabilities on the 10th anniversary of Meta’s Fundamental AI Research Team. He compared today’s AI to “cat-level” or “dog-level” intelligence.

“Train a system on the equivalent of 20,000 years of reading material, and they still don’t understand that if A is similar to B, then B is similar to A,” LeCun commented, as reported. Is decrypt,

Regulators are also trying to adjust expectations while remaining cautious about the potential of AI. As decrypt As previously reported, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero highlighted the need for balanced AI regulation in the financial markets.

Romero stressed the importance of understanding and monitoring AI in regulated services, warning that “overreliance on a few AI models could lead to herd behavior.”

Indeed, while some experts believe that AI could add trillions of dollars to the economy, others believe that AI could lead to the destruction of humanity as we know it.

Lightcap’s stance also appears to be more liberal than that of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has played a larger role in trying to influence the way AI is regulated.

He said the path from AI to the elusive artificial general intelligence (AGI) frontier is less about sweeping business changes and more about incremental, informed progress. In the meantime, enthusiasts should see ChatGPT for what it is: not a substitute for real work and creativity, but a companion to enhance our capabilities.

“I don’t know if it’s the most surprising thing, but one of the best things we see is that ChatGPT is acting almost like a sidekick in that regard,” he said. “Almost like a research assistant.”

