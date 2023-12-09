OpenAI's ChatGPT took the AI ​​world by storm a year ago and China is still playing catch-up due to pressure from the US.

At a Politburo study session five years ago, President Xi Jinping said artificial intelligence (AI) was a strategic priority and that China should occupy “commanding heights” in core AI systems to achieve global technology dominance.

The Chinese leader’s rhetoric was backed by strong performances on the field. The country was competitive with the US since 2010, performing better in some areas such as facial recognition. In 2017, China published its “Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan”, which ultimately aimed to become a global leader in AI by 2030.

However, the world changed in November 2022 with the launch of San Francisco-based OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot based on the GPT3.5 large language model (LLM). OpenAI is backed by American tech giant Microsoft.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate content using very large data sets.

While the arrival of ChatGPT has created a frenzy among Chinese tech companies to develop domestic rivals, from Baidu’s Ernie Bot to Alibaba Group Holding’s LLM Tongyi Qianwen, the field is still led by American companies. OpenAI has subsequently released GPT-4 Turbo and the American giant. Google is making its mark with the Bard. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

While China has made progress — Baidu debuted its AI chat bot in March and now offers a professional plan that gives users access to Ernie Bot 4.0 for 59.9 yuan (US$8.18) per month — hurdles remain. Have happened.

The country’s crowded market of over 100 LLMs is hampered by lack of access to advanced chips, strict regulation, censorship of sensitive topics, high development costs and fragmented markets for technology.

“China faces many challenges in developing LLM as the technological gap with the West has widened due to the advent of GPT and Google’s Gemini,” said Su Lian Ze, chief analyst at research firm Omdia. “Limitations on computing power due to chip restrictions, and the limited quality of data from the Mandarin-based Internet compared to the English-speaking world, could also be a blow.”

Nvidia chips on display during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg alt=Nvidia chips on display during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg>

Some say China’s accelerated AI efforts got a boost in 2017 when AlphaGo, a computer program from Alphabet’s DeepMind Technologies, defeated Ke Jie, then the world’s top player at Go – also known as Go. goes. weiki – 3-0. Go has been played in China since the ancient Zhou Dynasty. Now the country is once again standing against the times.

The biggest challenge is the lack of access to cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs) from the likes of Nvidia in the country due to US trade restrictions.

These GPUs, including Nvidia’s H100, priced at around US$30,000 per unit, are considered the beating heart of the latest LLMs, largely determining how powerful a model can be and are being used by Microsoft, Meta Platform, Google, Amazon and Oracle all have huge potential. invested in.

However, Chinese tech companies with deep pockets face curbs on purchases. A month before OpenAI launched GPT, the US government updated its export control rules to block China’s access to advanced chips like Nvidia’s H100 and A100 on national security grounds.

California-based Nvidia has stepped back to ease the situation, producing slower variants of these chips – the A800 and H800 – for Chinese customers, giving companies like Tencent Holdings and ByteDance the opportunity to stock up . Mainland China and Hong Kong account for more than 22 percent of Nvidia’s revenue, with only Taiwan and the US generating more revenue.

However, in October the US government tightened controls again, making it illegal for Nvidia to sell the A800 and H800 to China and threatening to ban any future solutions.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said: “If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them [China] To do AI, I’m going to take control of it the very next day.”

Wang Shuyi, a professor who focuses on AI and machine learning at Tianjin Normal University, said that insufficient computing power is one of the primary obstacles to the development of AI models in China.

“It will become increasingly difficult for China to access advanced chips,” Wang said. “Even for Chinese companies with money, without computing power they will not be able to fully utilize high-quality data sources.”

And with domestic companies still leading when it comes to chip production, it will be difficult for China to overcome these restrictions any time soon.

Despite developing the Tongyi Qianwen LLM – seen by some as one of China’s best responses to ChatGPT – Alibaba recently backed out, citing uncertainties caused by expanded US export restrictions on advanced computing chips. Decided to postpone the spin-off of its cloud unit.

Video gaming and social media giant Tencent also warned last month that a US ban on advanced chip sales to China would ultimately affect its cloud services, even though it has a large stockpile of Nvidia AI chips.

“Most affected are the big tech companies that placed orders [for chips] There are billions of dollars worth of money that can’t be delivered, which will impact their ability to provide services through their cloud in the future,” said Chen Yu, partner at venture capital firm Yunqi Partners, which co-founded AI start-up Minimax. Have supported.

Visitors try out AI chatbot Ernie Bot on a computer at a booth promoting AI chatbots during the Wave Summit in Beijing on August 16, 2023. Photo: AP Alt=Visitors try out AI chatbot Ernie Bot on a computer at a booth promoting AI chatbot Ernie Bot. AI chatbot during the Wave Summit in Beijing on August 16, 2023. Photo: AP>

According to data from Omdia, Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance were expected to buy 125,000 units of Nvidia H100 GPUs in 2023 – that’s 20 percent of all H100 shipments.

However, Chen pointed out that Chinese start-ups have some protection because they can take advantage of the computing capabilities of global public cloud services, which are not restricted.

However, sanctions have hit hard. As US companies from OpenAI to Nvidia have made headlines for their roles in bringing generic AI to the world, a few years ago some of China’s brightest AI stars, such as Hong Kong-listed SenseTime, sought to profit under US sanctions. Have struggled for. ,

A Hangzhou-based AI entrepreneur said, “Some companies, including iFlyTek, are working on workarounds with Huawei Technologies to break chip limitations, but their efforts are still hampered by the lack of a mature AI training ecosystem like Nvidia’s CUDA.” Have been.” Who refused to reveal his name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Meanwhile, foreign LLMs such as OpenAI’s GPT series, Google’s recently released Gemini as well as its AI chatbot Bard, are still not directly available in China due to strict regulatory requirements.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the agency that oversees China’s internet, imposed powerful AI rules – effective August 15 – that require review of LLMs and monitoring of their development, including both data input and output. Is. For example, Baidu had to run Ernie Bot in “trial mode” for months before it was approved for public use.

Structural language differences between English and Mandarin, and sensitivities around political issues – domestic AI chatbots tend to falter in answering delicate questions in user tests – also mean there is a tight divide between domestic and global markets.

For example, Google’s Bard is available in “230 countries and territories” and is not available in some places, such as mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, and North Korea, according to company information.

China is also running the risk of duplicating efforts. As of July this year, 130 LLMs were released by Chinese companies and research institutes, which has led to what has been called the “fight of a hundred big models”.

Robin Li Yanhong, co-founder and chief executive of search engine giant Baidu, said last month that the launch of many competing LLMs in China was a “huge waste of resources” and that companies should focus more on applications.

“Currently, no single platform has emerged as the dominant platform in terms of technology or market size,” said Luo Yuchen, CEO of Shenzhen Yantu Intelligence & Innovation. However, Luo said the model should continue to develop because even GPT-4 probably isn’t good enough to help companies solve day-to-day tasks handled by humans.

Wang Xiaochuan, CEO of AI start-up Beichuan, said at a Tencent Tech Forum in Beijing last week that many companies should avoid training their own models and “pursue commercial and scalable AI by tapping into existing models through the cloud.” You should focus your efforts on finding products.” Services”.

Meanwhile, Baidu and Alibaba have charted different paths to AI development.

Alibaba Cloud has open-sourced its Qwen-72B AI model for research and commercial purposes on the machine learning platform Hugging Face and its own open-source community ModelScope. This follows Meta’s move to open-source its Llama2 model in July.

Alibaba Cloud said that an open-source community is important for the development of models and AI-based applications. It has made four variants of its proprietary LLM Tongyi Qianwen available to open-source communities since August.

In contrast, Baidu has said that its Ernie LLM will remain proprietary. Shen Du, who heads Baidu’s AI Cloud Group, has indicated that open-sourcing foundational LLMs may be difficult due to the “lack of effective feedback loops” and heavy upgrade costs.

AI is certainly an expensive business. Building and training LLMs requires thousands of advanced chips to process massive amounts of data, which does not cover the salaries of highly trained engineers.

For example, according to a CNBC report in March, Meta’s Llama model used 2,048 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train on 1.4 trillion tokens, a numerical representation of words, and took about 21 days.

Certainly, while it is clear that China has a tough fight when it comes to sourcing advanced computing power and equipment – ​​it has access to vast treasures of data and a huge range of market applications – two advantages are highlighted. by President Xi five years ago. It also has an abundance of resourceful entrepreneurs.

For example, Li Kai-fu, a prominent venture capitalist and former chairman of Google China, grew his AI start-up 01.AI into a US$1 billion enterprise within just eight months, despite some controversies over the use of META’s structure. Have changed. Lama LLM.

And China’s big tech companies aim to monetize the technology in some form or another.

“Open or closed, in the eyes of cloud service providers, AI is essentially a booster for cloud business,” Omdia’s Su said. “These providers, whether it’s Tencent or Huawei, ultimately intend to make money by renting computing and storage capabilities on their platforms to AI developers.”

Additional reporting by Ben Jiang

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please check out the SCMP app or visit SCMP’s Facebook Twitter Pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Limited. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Limited All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com