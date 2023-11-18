OpenAI’s board ousts its high-profile CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s high-profile chief executive who became the face of the artificial intelligence boom in the tech industry, has been ousted from the company by its board of directors, OpenAI said in a blog post Friday afternoon.

The move led to a reshuffle at OpenAI, a groundbreaking AI company and creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPIT. Mira Muratti, who previously served as OpenAI’s chief technology officer, has been named interim chief executive officer, the company said. A few hours later, company president Greg Brockman said he was leaving the company.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, which hindered his ability to discharge his responsibilities,” the company said. “The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

Leaving OpenAI is a surprise fall for Mr. Altman, 38, who last year became one of the tech industry’s most prominent executives as well as one of its most fascinating characters. Last time, OpenAI started the industry-wide AI craze by releasing ChatGPT.

It was not immediately clear what led to the decision beyond what was said in the board’s statement. Mr. Altman could not immediately be reached for comment. X, in a post on Twitter in the past, wrote: “I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. “There will be more to say later about what lies ahead.”

In a post Friday evening, Mr. Brockman said he and Mr. Altman had no warning about the board’s decision. “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” he wrote. “We’re also still trying to figure out what exactly happened.”

According to Mr. Brockman, Mr. Altman was asked to attend a video meeting with the board on Friday afternoon and was promptly fired. Mr. Brockman said that even though he was chairman of the board, he was not part of this board meeting.

He said the board informed him of Mr. Altman’s removal a few minutes later. Around the same time, the board published a blog post.

A longtime tech entrepreneur, Mr. Altman helped found OpenAI in 2015 with financial backing from Elon Musk. He catapulted the small San Francisco company into rarefied territory – a technology leader funded by billions of dollars from Microsoft and the envy of Silicon Valley giants like Google. and Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

Mr. Altman also became a spokesperson for the tech industry’s shift toward AI, testifying before Congress and engaging lawmakers and regulators around the world. Many in the industry believe AI is the biggest technology shift in generations, and no one has done more to generate mainstream enthusiasm for it than Mr. Altman.

On Thursday evening, Mr. Altman appeared at an event in Oakland, California, where he discussed the future of art and artists now that artificial intelligence can generate images, videos, sounds and other forms of art on its own. While giving no indication that he was leaving OpenAI, he repeatedly said that he and the company would continue to work with artists and help ensure that they have a bright future.

Earlier in the day, he appeared at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and chairman of Emerson Collective, and executives from Meta and Google.

Mr. Brockman, who helped found OpenAI with Mr. Altman, said in a post on X that he was leaving. The company had said earlier in the day that he would step down as board chairman but would remain chairman and report to the chief executive.

Reached by phone, Mr. Brockman declined to comment. From OpenAI’s early days, he played a key role in shaping both its mission and its daily operations.

When OpenAI released ChatGPT last November, the chatbot attracted millions of users, surprising people with the way it answered questions, wrote poetry, and discussed almost any topic.

Following the success of chatbots, the broader tech industry adopted what is called generative artificial intelligence – technologies that can generate text, images and other media on their own. The result of more than a decade of research inside companies like OpenAI and Google, these technologies are poised to remake everything from email programs to Internet search engines to digital tutors.

OpenAI is in talks to close a new funding round that would value the company at more than $80 billion — nearly tripling its valuation in less than a year — and it’s unclear whether Mr. Altman will. What would K’s departure mean for those talks?

But his removal is a blow to Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI and has a 49 percent stake in the company. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella unveiled a detailed plan this year to use technology developed in OpenAI in nearly all of Microsoft’s products, from the Bing search engine to its widely used business software. Mr Altman joined them at a press event to announce the plans.

Microsoft said Friday afternoon that it planned to continue working closely with OpenAI. Mr. Nadella said in a statement that the company’s long-term agreement with OpenAI gives Microsoft “full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product road map.” He said the company is committed “to our partnership, to Mira and to the team.”

After the announcement of Mr. Altman’s departure, Microsoft’s share price fell more than 1 percent in the last 30 minutes of trading.

In a message to OpenAI employees seen by , Ms. Muratti said she had spoken to Mr. Nadella and Microsoft’s chief technology officer, Kevin Scott, on Friday and that they remained supportive of OpenAI.

“We are now at a critical juncture where our tools are being widely adopted, developers are actively building on our platforms, and policymakers are debating the best ways to regulate these systems,” he wrote. Have been.” “It is more important than ever that we stay focused, inspired and true to our core values.”

OpenAI’s four-member board of directors is a mix of respected AI researchers, technology executives, and AI policy experts, including the company’s chief scientist and co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Q&A chief executive Adam D’Angelo. Site Quora. Board members could not immediately be reached for comment.

Current and former OpenAI employees were shocked by this news. On a recent Friday morning, they were talking about Mr. Altman as if he had a long future with the company. Researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors outside the company were equally surprised, with many racking their brains to determine why the OpenAI board made its decision.

Jack Altman, one of Mr. Altman’s younger brothers and chief executive of business software start-up Lattice, defended his brother on X.

“More than just being one of the most brilliant and influential people our industry has ever seen,” he wrote, “Sam is one of the most generous and caring people I know. I have never met anyone who supported and uplifted those around him more. No one could be more proud brother than this.”

