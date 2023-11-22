OpenAI's board may also be right to fire Sam Altman and rehire him

The seismic shock at OpenAI — which included the firing and eventual reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman — was a shock to almost everyone. But the truth is that the company was probably always going to break even. It was built on such a deep and unstable fault line that eventually, stability gave way to chaos.

That fault line was OpenAI’s dual mission: to build AI that is smarter than humanity, while also ensuring that AI will be safe and beneficial to humanity. There is an inherent tension between those goals because advanced AI could harm humans in a variety of ways, from prejudice to enabling bioterrorism. Now, it appears that tensions over OpenAI’s mandate have helped cause the biggest earthquake in the tech industry in decades.

On Friday, the board fired Altman over an alleged lack of transparency, and company Chairman Greg Brockman stepped down in protest. On Saturday, the pair tried to get the board to reinstate him, but negotiations did not go their way. As of Sunday, both had accepted jobs with major OpenAI investor Microsoft, where they will continue their work on cutting-edge AI. By Monday, 95 percent of OpenAI employees were also threatening to leave Microsoft.

Late Tuesday night, OpenAI announced“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with the new initial board.”

As chaotic as all this was, the blow to the AI ​​ecosystem could have been even worse if the blowup had ended with a mass exodus of OpenAI employees, As it looked set to do a few days ago. The flow of talent from OpenAI to Microsoft would mean an influx from a company that was founded on concerns about AI safety to a company that can barely be bothered to make a splash on the concept.

So at the end of the day, did OpenAI’s board make the right decision by firing Altman? Or did he make the right decision when he rehired him?

The answer to both could be “yes”.

OpenAI’s board did what it was supposed to do: protect the integrity of the company

OpenAI is not an ordinary technology company. It has a unique structure, and that structure is key to understanding the current turmoil.

The company was originally founded in 2015 as a non-profit focused on AI research. But in 2019, hungry for resources to create AGI – artificial general intelligence, a hypothetical system that could match or exceed human capabilities – OpenAI created a for-profit entity. This allowed investors to put money into OpenAI and potentially earn returns on it, although according to the rules of the new setup, their profits would be capped, and anything above the limit would go back to the nonprofit. She will come. Importantly, the nonprofit’s board retained the power to govern the for-profit entity. This included the power of hiring and firing.

The board’s job was to ensure that OpenAI lived up to its mission, as expressed in its charter, which clearly states, “Our primary duty is to humanity.” Not investors. Not the employees. For humanity.

The charter also states, “We are concerned about late-stage AGI development becoming a competitive race without time for adequate safety precautions.” But it also paradoxically says, “To be effective in addressing the impact of AGI on society, OpenAI must be a leader in AI capabilities.”

It pretty much goes like this: We’re worried about a race where everyone is jostling to be at the front. But we have to be at the forefront of the group.

Each of those two impulses found embodiment in one of OpenAI’s leaders. OpenAI co-founder and top AI researcher Ilya Sutskever was reportedly concerned that the company was moving too fast, trying to show off and make profits at the expense of security. Since July, he has been co-leading OpenAI’s “SuperAlignment” team, which aims to explore how to manage the risks of superintelligent AI.

Meanwhile, Altman was going full steam ahead. During his tenure, OpenAI did more than any other company to defuse the arms race, most notably with the launch of ChatGPT last November. More recently, Altman was reportedly raising money with autocratic regimes in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia so he could build a company making a new AI chip. This in itself could raise security concerns, as such regimes could use AI to facilitate digital surveillance or human rights abuses.

We still don’t know exactly why the OpenAI board fired Altman. The board said he was “not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to carry out its responsibilities.” Sutskever, who led Altman’s ouster, initially defended the move in similar terms: “This board was doing its duty to the mission of the nonprofit, which is to ensure that OpenAI builds AGI. does what benefits all of humanity,” he told employees. An all-party meeting hours after the firing. (However, Sutskever later switched sides.) Said He regrets taking part in the eviction.)

“Sam Altman and Greg Brockman take the view that the best for humanity can be achieved by accelerating AI. multiplicity of [old] However, the board appears to have a different view that the pace of advancement is too fast and security and trust may be compromised,” said Sarah Kreps, director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University.

“I think the board made the only decision they felt they could make by removing Altman,” AI expert Gary Marcus told me. “I think they saw something in Sam that they felt they couldn’t live with and stay true to their mission. So in his eyes he made the right choice.”

Before OpenAI agreed to reinstate Altman, Kreps was concerned about “The Board may have won the battle but lost the war.”

In other words, if the board fired Altman partly out of concern that his accelerationist impulses were jeopardizing the security part of OpenAI’s mission, then it won the battle, it won the battle to keep the company true to its mission. Did all he could for.

But if this saga had ended with a coup that pushed OpenAI’s top talent straight into the arms of Microsoft, the board would have lost the bigger battle – the effort to keep AI safe for mankind. Which brings us to…

The AI ​​risk scenario would likely be worse if Altman were fired

Altman’s firing caused an incredible amount of chaos. According to futurist Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute, OpenAI’s board failed to exercise “strategic foresight” – to understand how Altman’s sudden dismissal could collapse the company and its ramifications across the larger AI ecosystem. It is possible “You have to think about the implications of your next course of actions,” he told me.

It is certainly possible that Sutskever did not predict the threat of a mass migration that could devastate OpenAI entirely. But another board member behind the removal, Helen Toner – who was reprimanded by Altman over a paper she co-wrote that appeared to be critical of OpenAI’s approach to security – understood that it was a possibility. And it was a possibility she was willing to digest, if that was what would best protect the interests of humanity – which, remember, was the Board’s job. He said that if the company was destroyed as a result of Altman’s firing, it “might be out of line with its mission,” reported.

However, once Altman and Brockman announced they were joining Microsoft and OpenAI staff also threatened a mass exodus, this may have changed the board’s calculations: keeping them in-house was better than this new option. Was. Putting them straight into Microsoft’s hands probably won’t be good for AI security.

After all, Microsoft laid off its entire AI ethics team earlier this year. When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teamed up with OpenAI to embed its GPT-4 into Bing Search in February, he taunted competitor Google: “We nailed them.” And Altman, on hiring Nadella Tweeted He was enthusiastic about the ousted leader setting “a new pace for innovation”.

Leaving Altman and OpenAI’s top talent would mean that “OpenAI can abdicate responsibility for any potential future missteps on AI development, but not prevent them from happening,” Kreps said. “The development shows how dynamic and high-risk the AI ​​field has become, and how impossible it is to stop or halt progress.”

Impossible might be too strong a word. But controlling progress will require changing the underlying incentive structure in the AI ​​industry, and this has proven extremely difficult in the context of hyper-capitalist, hyper-competitive, fast-moving, and breaking things Silicon Valley. Being at the forefront of technological advances brings benefits and prestige, but it does not slow down the pace, even if slowing down is necessary.

Under Altman, OpenAI tried to square this cycle by arguing that researchers need to play with advanced AI to figure out how to make it safe — so accelerating development is actually helpful. This was a weak argument even a decade ago, but it doesn’t hold up today, when we have AI systems so advanced and so opaque (think: GPT-4) that many experts say we need to figure it out first. We create more black boxes that are even more vague about how they work.

OpenAI also faced a more serious problem that made it susceptible to pursuing the for-profit path: it needed money. To run a large-scale AI experiment these days, you need a ton of computing power – more than 300,000 times more than a decade ago – and it’s incredibly expensive. So to remain a leader, it had to create a profitable branch and partner with Microsoft. OpenAI wasn’t alone in this: rival company Anthropic, which was created by former OpenAI employees because they wanted to focus more on security, started by arguing that we needed to change the underlying incentive structure in the industry, but Ultimately it joined forces with Amazon.

Given all this, is it possible to create an AI company that advances the cutting edge while prioritizing ethics and safety?

“Looks like probably not,” Marcus said.

Webb was even more direct, saying, “I don’t think it’s possible.” Instead, he stressed that the government needs to change the underlying incentive structure under which all these companies operate. This would include a mix of carrots and sticks: positive incentives, such as tax breaks for companies that prove they are maintaining the highest safety standards; and negative incentives such as regulation.

Meanwhile, the AI ​​industry is a Wild West, where each company plays by its own rules. OpenAI is ready to play another day.

Update, Nov. 22, 11:30am ET: This story was originally published on November 21 and has been updated to reflect Altman’s reinstatement to OpenAI.

