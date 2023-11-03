OpenAI will make models cheaper and more powerful at its first developer conference

By Anna Tong and Crystal Hu

ChatGPIT maker OpenAI is expected to announce product enhancements at its first developer conference on Monday that will make its AI models cheaper with more functionality.

The conference signals OpenAI’s ambition to move beyond a consumer phenomenon to become a hit developer platform provider, and CEO Sam Altman has teased attendees with the promise of “some great new stuff.”

The one-day event, in a desolate area of ​​San Francisco near City Hall, is attracting hundreds of developers from around the world. The emerging AI sector has been a bright spot for San Francisco’s economy, which has struggled to recover from the pandemic.

After toiling in relative obscurity for years, OpenAI kicked off the generic AI craze by releasing Silicon Valley’s beloved chatbot ChatGPT last November, which became one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer applications. Generative AI, using past data, can create completely new content such as completely constructed text, images and software code.

Backed by Microsoft’s billions of dollars, OpenAI has become the default version of generative AI for many, helping users craft term papers, contracts, itineraries, and even entire novels.

OpenAI is expected to announce updates focused on reducing costs for its developers as well as new vision capabilities, as Reuters previously reported. Cost reduction is a major concern for partners, whose spending on OpenAI’s powerful models could rise rapidly as they try to build sustainable businesses by developing and selling AI software.

The vision capabilities, which will enable OpenAI’s software to analyze and describe images, will enable developers to create applications with new uses in areas ranging from entertainment to medicine.

Another announcement could be the ability to fine-tune its most advanced AI model, GPT-4, which the company previously said would arrive in the fall.

These updates are designed to encourage companies to use OpenAI’s technology to create AI-powered chatbots and autonomous agents that can function without human intervention. Making OpenAI indispensable to other companies making apps is one of the most important strategic objectives for Altman, sources familiar with his thinking said.

