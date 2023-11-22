OpenAI: What’s next for Altman and the board?

The OpenAI logo appears on the front of a screen on a mobile phone, showing a part of the company , [+] Website in this photo taken in New York on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OpenAI is a non-profit research company that aims to promote and develop adaptive artificial general intelligence (AGI). It was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, and others, who pledged $1B in funding.

OpenAI has made significant contributions to the field of AI research, including the development of the GPT-3 language model and the DALL-E image generator. The company has also released several open-source tools and datasets, including Gym, Universe, and RoboSchool.

Announced a $10 billion investment in OpenAI to help continue its research/development efforts (it also gives Microsoft access to OpenAI’s technology).

OpenAI is a controversial company, with some critics arguing that it is too close to Silicon Valley and does not do enough to promote AI safety. However, the company is also widely respected for its work on AI research, and is seen as a leader in the field.

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI’s renowned co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was fired by the company’s board on November 18, 2023. The decision was made after a “deliberative review process” by the board, which concluded that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.” As a result, the board “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

The news of Altman’s dismissal has come as a shock and disappointment to many in the AI ​​community, who see him as a visionary leader who is well-positioned to guide OpenAI into the future. Altman was a vocal supporter of the responsible development of AI and has been instrumental in establishing OpenAI as a leading force in AI research and development.

By the board in 1985 (11 years later Jobs was asked to return and rebuild Apple… it’s safe to say his turnaround was a success).

However, Altman’s dismissal also came as a surprise to some investors in OpenAI, who were not given any say in the decision. Microsoft has invested $13B in OpenAI but their voices are not represented on the OpenAI board.

This is because OpenAI is a non-profit corporation, meaning its board of directors is not accountable to shareholders. As a result, the board was able to fire Altman without investor input.

This lack of investor oversight has led to some concerns about OpenAI’s governance. Some critics have argued that the current structure gives too much power to the board, and this could lead to conflicts of interest in the future. Others have argued that the board should be more transparent about its decision-making process.

In the wake of Altman’s dismissal, Microsoft has announced that it will appoint him to lead a new AI initiative. The move is being seen as a major coup for Microsoft, which is hoping to use Altman’s expertise to help it compete with other tech giants in the AI ​​field.

However, Altman’s appointment has also been met with some criticism from OpenAI employees. Some employees have argued that Altman’s dismissal was unfair, and that he should be reinstated as CEO. Others have threatened to resign if the board does not step in.

In a show of solidarity and opposition to the 4 person board’s decision, over 730 OpenAI employees signed a petition demanding the resignation of the board and the reinstatement of Sam Altman as CEO. The petition highlighted the board’s lack of transparency and failure to provide sufficient evidence to justify Altman’s dismissal. Employees expressed belief that Altman’s leadership was critical to OpenAI’s success and that his dismissal would jeopardize the company’s future.

The circulation of the petition was a powerful statement of the employees’ dissatisfaction with the board’s actions and their unwavering support for Altman.

Co-CEO Brett Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and current member Adam D’Angelo are expected to provide Altman with the support needed to help OpenAI overcome its current challenges and achieve its ambitious goals.

This unexpected reversal highlights Altman’s deep respect and admiration within the AI ​​community, and it underscores the importance of having a visionary and experienced leader at the helm of a company like OpenAI.

Recent events at OpenAI have raised many important questions about the governance of non-profit corporations and the role of investors in these organizations. It’s clear that OpenAI is at a crossroads, and it remains to be seen how the company will proceed following Altman’s dismissal.

OpenAI has a very unique governance structure that I haven’t seen before. My public and private board experience has been almost entirely at for-profit companies, where your “duty of loyalty” as a board member is very clear. In the world of for-profit board governance, as a board member, you represent the interests of shareholders (and other stakeholders such as employees and customers).

In the non-profit world I’m guessing the organizations’ corporate structure and bylaws identify whose/what interests the board is representing.

There is an opportunity to combine innovative and experienced corporate governance with directors who have been entrepreneurs and have gone through massive growth from scratch.

In this unique environment, directors must add adequate processes to enable a culture of rapid innovation and deep sensitivity to the big ethical and philosophical questions around AI.

Only time will tell what the future holds for OpenAI.