OpenAI suspends TikTok-parent ByteDance after using GPT to train its own 'China's ChatGPT' - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sam Altman-led OpenAI is suspended ByteDance Using GPT to train its own competitive AI models to create "China's ChatGPT".

What happened: ByteDance admitted that it used OpenAI’s GPT to train competing AI models in China, a violation of its developer license. Microsoft Corporation MSFT as well as OpenAI, reports The Verge.

This comes after ByteDance publicly admitted to using GPT-trained AI models in non-China markets. “ByteDance is licensed by Microsoft to use the GPT API,” said ByteDance spokesperson Jodi Seth.

“We use GPT to power products and features in non-China markets, but use our self-developed model to power Doubao, which is only available in China,” Seth said.

TikTok's algorithmic "For You" feed has been a huge hit. Its parent company ByteDance had claimed that it was coming out with an even "more powerful" model. Google's Gemini defeated GPT-4 by a slight margin.

"There is uncertainty about GPT-5, but a super-robust model (more powerful than Gemini) is expected any time now," said Quanquan Gu, Director of AI Research at ByteDance.

This is a violation of Microsoft’s, as well as OpenAI’s, developer license, which specifically prohibits customers from doing what ByteDance did. OpenAI has a clause that prohibits licensees from using GPT output “to develop any artificial intelligence models that compete with our products and services.”

Niko Felix, an OpenAI spokesperson, said, "Although ByteDance's use of our API was minimal, we have suspended their account while we investigate further. If we find that their use does not follow these policies, we will ask them to make the necessary changes or their account will be terminated."

why it matters: ByteDance using another AI model to build its own could worsen the hallucination problem that plagues these models.

Currently, these AI models rely on the training data given to them rather than generating their own data. Training another AI on the output of another AI can reduce the quality and lead to even more fictitious output.

