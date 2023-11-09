November 9, 2023
OpenAI suggests cyber attackers behind frequent ChatGPAT outages


(Bloomberg) — OpenAI is struggling with “unusual traffic” that suggests hackers are trying to destroy its services, revealing for the first time the possible cause of the outage that plagued ChatGPT this week.

Most read from Bloomberg

The Microsoft Corp-backed startup, which helped accelerate the development of generic AI around the world, said it has seen signs of a distributed denial of service attack, where external criminals try to overload a platform by repeatedly pinging. Are.

“We are dealing with periodic outages due to abnormal traffic patterns caused by the DDoS attack. We are continuing work to mitigate this,” the startup said in its latest system update. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment after normal hours.

Read more: OpenAI lets users create custom versions of ChatGPT

OpenAI’s latest post follows a “major outage” in its most famous chatbot, as well as the tools used by developers to build on its AI. The company, however, said it had fixed the issue that had caused unusually high error rates on its software and AI platform.

OpenAI, which held its first developer conference on Monday, has introduced a preview version of GPT-4 Turbo, a more powerful and faster version of its most recent large language model, which is the technology underpinning ChatGPT. .

The chatbot was released to the public a year ago this month, sparking a global frenzy over all things AI. Nearly 100 million people now use ChatGPT every week, and more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI’s platform, the company said at the conference.

But the ChatGPIT maker also faces rival products from well-funded AI startups, tech giants and, most recently, Elon Musk, an early supporter of OpenAI.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after 'breakdown' after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after ‘breakdown’ after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

November 9, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Stillwater City Council approves new rate structures

November 9, 2023

You may have missed

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after 'breakdown' after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after ‘breakdown’ after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

November 9, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Stillwater City Council approves new rate structures

November 9, 2023
MGM CEO says temporary deal will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union to avoid strike

MGM CEO says temporary deal will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union to avoid strike

November 9, 2023
Now, 6 months ago…one more time in 3 months [블록체인 열풍, 그 이후] decenter

Now, 6 months ago…one more time in 3 months [블록체인 열풍, 그 이후] decenter

November 9, 2023
Craig Salm says Grayscale and SEC have started discussions on spot Bitcoin ETF

Craig Salm says Grayscale and SEC have started discussions on spot Bitcoin ETF

November 9, 2023
Tensions between receivers and charging orders highlighted in Clinch

Tensions between receivers and charging orders highlighted in Clinch

November 9, 2023