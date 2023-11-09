OpenAI suggests cyber attackers behind frequent ChatGPAT outages

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI is struggling with “unusual traffic” that suggests hackers are trying to destroy its services, revealing for the first time the possible cause of the outage that plagued ChatGPT this week.

The Microsoft Corp-backed startup, which helped accelerate the development of generic AI around the world, said it has seen signs of a distributed denial of service attack, where external criminals try to overload a platform by repeatedly pinging. Are.

“We are dealing with periodic outages due to abnormal traffic patterns caused by the DDoS attack. We are continuing work to mitigate this,” the startup said in its latest system update. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment after normal hours.

OpenAI’s latest post follows a “major outage” in its most famous chatbot, as well as the tools used by developers to build on its AI. The company, however, said it had fixed the issue that had caused unusually high error rates on its software and AI platform.

OpenAI, which held its first developer conference on Monday, has introduced a preview version of GPT-4 Turbo, a more powerful and faster version of its most recent large language model, which is the technology underpinning ChatGPT. .

The chatbot was released to the public a year ago this month, sparking a global frenzy over all things AI. Nearly 100 million people now use ChatGPT every week, and more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI’s platform, the company said at the conference.

But the ChatGPIT maker also faces rival products from well-funded AI startups, tech giants and, most recently, Elon Musk, an early supporter of OpenAI.

