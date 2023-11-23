OpenAI staff warns about 'dangerous' AI tools. Sam Altman was fired the next day

Sam Altman was fired by OpenAI’s board on Friday.

Four days before the exile of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, several staff researchers sent a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity, in this case two people familiar told Reuters.

The previously unreported letters and AI algorithms were a catalyst that led the board to oust Altman, the poster child of generative AI, two sources said. Ahead of his triumphant return late Tuesday night, more than 700 employees had threatened to walk off the job and join Microsoft in a show of solidarity with their sacked leader.

Sources cited this letter as a factor among a long list of complaints by the board that led to Altman’s firing. Reuters was unable to review a copy of the letter. The researchers who wrote the letter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OpenAI declined to comment.

According to one of the sources, longtime executive Mira Muratti told staff on Wednesday that a paper about an AI breakthrough called Q* (pronounced Q-star) prompted the board’s actions.

The creator of ChatGPT has made progress on Q*, which some internally believe could be a breakthrough in the startup’s quest for superintelligence, also known as artificial general intelligence (AGI). Known, one of the people told Reuters. OpenAI defines AGI as AI systems that are smarter than humans.

Given vast computing resources, the new model was able to solve some mathematical problems, the person said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. Although only performing math at the level of grade-school students, passing such tests made researchers very optimistic about Q*’s future success, the source said.

Reuters could not independently verify the capabilities of Q* claimed by researchers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.ndtv.com