OpenAI staff warn about ‘dangerous’ AI discovery days before CEO is fired

Four days before the exile of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, several staff researchers sent a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity, in this case two people familiar told Reuters.

The previously unreported letter and AI algorithm were a significant development before Altman, the poster child of generic AI, was ousted from the board, two sources said. Ahead of his triumphant return late Tuesday night, more than 700 employees had threatened to walk off the job and join Microsoft MSFT.O in solidarity with their sacked leader.

Sources cited this letter as a factor among a long list of complaints by the board that led to Altman’s firing. Reuters was unable to review a copy of the letter. The researchers who wrote the letter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to one of the sources, longtime executive Mira Muratti mentioned the project, called Q*, to staff on Wednesday and said a letter had been sent to the board ahead of this weekend’s events. Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator, attends a talk at Tel Aviv University on June 5, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Credit: Amir Cohen/Reuters)

After the story was published, an OpenAI spokesperson said that Murati told staff what the media was going to report, but did not comment on the accuracy of the reporting.

The creator of ChatGPT has made progress on Q* (pronounced Q-star), which some internally believe could be a breakthrough in the startup’s quest for superintelligence, also known as artificial general intelligence ( also known as AGI), one of the people told Reuters. OpenAI defines AGI as AI systems that are smarter than humans.

Given vast computing resources, the new model was able to solve some mathematical problems, the person said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. Although only performing math at the level of grade-school students, passing such tests made researchers very optimistic about Q*’s future success, the source said.

Reuters could not independently verify the capabilities of Q* claimed by researchers.

superintendence

Researchers consider mathematics a limitation to generic AI development. Currently, generative AI is good at writing and language translation by statistically predicting the next word, and answers to the same question can vary widely. But overcoming the ability to do math – where there is only one correct answer – means AI will have reasoning abilities more akin to human intelligence. For example, AI researchers believe that it can be applied to innovative scientific research.

Unlike a calculator that can solve a limited number of operations, AGI can generalize, learn, and understand.

In their letter to the board, the researchers flagged the power and potential danger of AI, the sources said, without specifying the exact security concerns mentioned in the letter. There has long been discussion among computer scientists about the threat posed by superintelligent machines, for example, whether they might decide that the destruction of humanity is in their best interest.

Against this background, Altman led efforts to make ChatGPT one of the fastest growing software applications in history and received the necessary investment and computing resources from Microsoft to get closer to superintelligence or AGI.

In addition to announcing several new devices at a demonstration this month, Altman teased at a gathering of world leaders in San Francisco last week that he believes AGI is in sight.

“Four times so far in the history of OpenAI, the most recent time being in the past few weeks, I have been in the room as we push back the curtain of ignorance and push the boundaries of discovery, and doing so has been the professional experience of a lifetime. Respected,” he said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

A day later, the board fired Altman.

Source: www.jpost.com