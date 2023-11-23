OpenAI staff reportedly warned the board about an AI breakthrough that could endanger humanity, before Sam Altman was ousted

A potential breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence may have contributed to the recent removal of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI.

According to a Reuters report citing two sources familiar with the matter, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the organization’s board warning of a discovery that could potentially endanger mankind.

Two anonymous individuals claimed the letter, which informed directors that a secret project called Q* resulted in an AI solving grade school level math, reignited tensions over whether Altman Technology Was moving very fast to commercialize.

Just a day before he was fired, Altman may have referenced Q* (pronounced Q-star) at a summit of world leaders in San Francisco when he spoke about what he believed was a Was a recent success.

“Four times so far in the history of OpenAI – the most recent time was in the past few weeks – I have had to be in the room as we push back the veil of ignorance and push the frontiers of discovery forward,” Altman said in Asia-Pacific. Said in a discussion during economic cooperation.

In a spectacular reversal of events he has been reinstated as CEO after employees threatened to revolt against the board.

After being contacted by Reuters, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati acknowledged the existence of the Q* project in an internal memo to employees, as well as a letter sent by the board, according to one of the sources.

OpenAI could not be reached immediately Luck for a statement, but it declined to provide a comment to Reuters.

Trained to identify patterns and predict outcomes

So why is all this special, let alone worrying?

Machines based on pocket calculators have been solving mathematical problems for decades.

The difference is that traditional devices were designed to arrive at a single answer using a series of deterministic commands, which all personal computers employ where values ​​can only be true or false, 0 or 1.

Under this rigid binary system, there is no ability to break away from their programming to think creatively.

By comparison, neural nets are not hard coded to execute certain commands in a specific way. Instead, they are trained in much the same way as a human brain with vast sets of interrelated data, giving them the ability to identify patterns and predict outcomes.

Think of Google’s Assistant autocomplete function which aims to use statistical probability to guess what an internet user is searching for – this is a very early form of generative AI.

This is why Meredith Whittaker, a leading expert in the field, describes neural nets like ChatGPT as “probabilistic engines designed to spit out what seems plausible”.

Should generative AI prove capable of arriving at correct solutions to mathematical problems on its own, it would suggest the capacity for higher reasoning.

This could potentially be the first step toward developing artificial general intelligence, a form of AI that can surpass humans.

The fear is that AGI needs guardrails because one day it may view humanity as a threat to its existence.

Source: fortune.com