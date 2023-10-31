OpenAI signals it will destroy startups using its technology to create products

“Many startups died today.”

chatgpt wipeout

OpenAI has emerged as one of the leaders in the current AI race, gaining tremendous influence in the emerging industry based on the immense popularity of its AI chatbot ChatGPIT.

Now, the company has sent a clear message to other startups in its ecosystem: If you’re using OpenAI’s products to make money, we may soon have the rug pulled out from under your feet.

Notably, OpenAI released a new update to ChatGPT over the weekend that allows customers to upload PDFs to ChatGPT Plus, giving the chatbot a summary of their content. Although it can be a boon for office workers who are busy scanning endless PDFs, insider points out that the move is a death blow to businesses that have built products that use OpenAI systems to help customers process PDFs.

It’s a stark reminder that Big Tech’s decisions can easily destroy smaller players – perhaps more so than ever in the ever-changing field of AI entrepreneurship.

“Many startups died today,” said Alex Kerr, founder of AI incubator P-AI. Tweeted, “It’s a tough world out there.”

wrapping up

In a LinkedIn post, Sahar Mor, head of product at payments giant Stripe, issued a dire warning.

“OpenAI just took a step that will wipe out dozens of AI companies,” he wrote, referring to “wrapper” companies that rely heavily on APIs, programming interfaces that allow program developers to talk to each other. Let’s give.

Other businesses that had linked their products to OpenAI were also troubled.

“We are one of the ‘victims’ affected by this update,” said Alex Reibman, a data scientist who created the ChatGPT plugin that allows users to scan PDFs. Tweeted,

In a survey, Reibman gauged whether people were willing to continue using his tools compared to OpenAI. The vast majority answered that his plugin would be “of little use.”

More information on OpenAI: OpenAI team tasked with preventing AI from using nuclear weapons

Source: futurism.com