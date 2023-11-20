OpenAI shock is no match for FET's 160% surge: Time to invest in AI?

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector has enjoyed one of the most major rallies in the crypto space despite the debacle with OpenAI. The company behind ChatGPT fired one of its founders and CEO Sam Altman, leading to increased negative pressure for AI-based tokens like FET.

Fetch.ai’s native token, FET, has been trending upward in line with general market sentiment. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has seen a 160% surge, and it is poised for further gains as it surpasses key resistance levels.

OpenAI controversy boosts FET’s rally

Data from Coingeco indicates that FET’s bullish momentum took a blow last week as news of Sam Altman leaving OpenAI broke. The token has been moving along with any developments in the broader AI sector, and the uncertainty surrounding this company has impacted its performance on shorter time frames.

Over the weekend, the FET regained its bullish momentum and reclaimed the zone, leading to an extension of a more significant rally. In that sense, a pseudonymous trader noted a potential target for FET as the cryptocurrency “continues its rally without any downside.”

As seen in the chart below, over the past week, FET broke the $0.56 resistance, targeting 2022 highs. If the bullish momentum continues, the token could rise to its 2021 high between $0.70 and $0.90.

FET rally could end with massive correction

Our editorial director and analyst, Tony Spilotro, has been bullish on FET’s trajectory. The analyst believes FET could rise 2x to 4x before losing steam and finding support again.

In the past, whenever the token followed a similar trajectory, printing a buy signal above the monthly Bollinger Bands, as Spilotro said, FET corrected by an impressive 80%. Thus, the analyst advised new investors to proceed with caution. Spilotro said:

(…) Buying FET at such levels is likely safer, as long as you have a plan to exit before the next 70+% correction occurs. Otherwise, the price may return to your entry here. Be smart and don’t expect the rally to last forever.

Today, Microsoft announced Hiring Sam Altman to lead a new AI division. The company will commit resources to the new division, which could ignite a new bullish era for AI and AI-based tokens.

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com