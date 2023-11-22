OpenAI says ousted CEO Sam Altman will return to the company behind ChatGPT

The ousted leader of Chatbot-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him last weekend, the latest development that has shocked the artificial intelligence industry.

San Francisco-based OpenAI said in a statement late Tuesday: “We are looking in principle to the return of Sam Altman as CEO to OpenAI with a new initial board composed of former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry “We have reached an agreement with.” Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo.

OpenAI’s previous board of directors, which also included D’Angelo, had declined to give a specific reason for why it fired Altman on Friday, leading to internal conflict at the company over the weekend and external criticism of the startup’s investors. The pressure increased.

Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and owns rights to its technology, hired Altman soon after on Monday, along with another co-founder and former chairman, Greg Brockman, who had previously worked on removing Altman. Later he left the post in protest. This led to an exodus of nearly all of the startup’s 770 employees, who signed a letter calling for the board’s resignation and Altman’s return.

On Tuesday, Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott, formerly of Twitter, put out a call to the startup’s employees on X: “Know that if necessary, you have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and our collective mission. “

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also made clear in a series of interviews on Monday that he is still open to the possibility of Altman returning to OpenAI until the startup’s governance and board problems are resolved.

“We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board,” Nadella posted on X late Tuesday. “We believe this is a necessary first step on the path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance.”

In his own post, Altman said that “With the support of the new board and (with) Satya, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with (Microsoft).”

Co-founded by Altman as a non-profit with the mission of safely creating so-called artificial general intelligence that outperforms humans and benefits humanity, OpenAI later became a for-profit business. , but it is still run by its non-profit board of directors. It is not yet clear whether the composition of the board will change with the newly appointed members.

Nadella said Brockman, who was OpenAI’s board chair until Altman’s dismissal, will also have a key role to play in ensuring that OpenAI “continues to advance its mission and grow.”

A few hours ago, Brockman returned to social media as if it was business as usual, promoting a feature called ChatGPT Voice that was available for free to everyone who uses the chatbot.

Brockman is the main director of OpenAI.

“It’s been a very long night for the team and we’re hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people,” the person asks, using the number of people who work at OpenAI. ChatGPT’s synthetic voice responded by recommending approximately 195 pizzas, ensuring everyone got three slices.

As for OpenAI’s short-lived interim CEO Emmett Shearer, the second interim CEO in the days following Altman’s ouster, he posted on X that he was “very pleased with this outcome after 72 hours of very intensive work (Tilde).”

“Coming to OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be,” Shearer wrote. “This was the path that maximized safety while doing the right thing by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to be a part of this solution.”

Source: apnews.com