(Bloomberg) — Mistral AI is in the final stages of raising about €450 million ($487 million) from investors including Nvidia Corp. and Salesforce Inc. in a funding round that values ​​the OpenAI rival at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. With the deal.

The deal includes more than €325 million of equity from investors led by Andreessen Horowitz, who are in talks to invest €200 million in funding, the people said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. . He said Nvidia and Salesforce have agreed to contribute €120 million in convertible debt. People said that some details are variable and may still change.

The startup’s three co-founders agreed to sell more than €1 million of equity as part of the deal, according to documents detailing the terms of the transaction reviewed by Bloomberg. Three other Mistral insiders are set to sell shares, including former French minister Cedric O, who acts as a chief adviser to the company and plans to sell about €1 million, according to the term sheet .

A Mistral spokesman declined to comment. Representatives for Andreessen Horowitz, Nvidia and Salesforce declined to comment. O did not respond to requests for comment.

The less than a year old company’s $2 billion valuation underscores the tech world’s unbridled optimism about the future promise and profits of artificial intelligence companies. Mistral creates open-source software that powers chatbots and other generative AI tools, an area that requires considerable computing resources. It bills itself as less expensive and more efficient than American competitors.

Mistral, which has emerged as one of Europe’s most prominent AI startups, was founded by former scientists at Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind and Meta Platform Inc. who worked on the large language models introduced by Sam Altman’s OpenAI Was. Mistral raised $113 million in a seed round in June, a huge amount for a European tech startup.

According to the documents, General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, BPifrance and several others also participated in the round. Lightspeed declined to comment. Representatives for General Catalyst and BPifrance did not respond to requests for comment.

