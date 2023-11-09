OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacks

OpenAI has resolved periodic outages, as noted in the company’s latest incident report, which shows unusual traffic patterns caused by a DDoS attack earlier today.

OpenAI implemented a fix for the incident yesterday and was monitoring the outage periodically.

FYI: We are dealing with periodic outages due to abnormal traffic patterns caused by a DDoS attack. We are continuing to work to reduce this. Come along: The team is working very hard to stabilize right now! – logan.gpt (@OfficialLoganK) 9 November 2023

ChatGPIT and API outage linked to DDoS attack against OpenAI

The DDoS attack has reportedly been claimed by Anonymous Sudan.

OpenAI is currently (for the first time?) experiencing a major outage. Unknown Sudanese hackers are claiming it is them. They started posting about their DDoS attack as soon as the servers were down. It’s closed to me in the UK. pic.twitter.com/gr1GwbruJf – Joe Tidy (@joetidy) 8 November 2023

The group posted several updates on its Telegram channel, celebrating with screenshots of various error messages from ChatGPT and offering reasons for the attack.

These issues were initially related to new features released on OpenAI’s platform at a recent DevDay.

The use of our new features from Devde has exceeded our expectations. We were planning to go live with GPT for all customers on Monday but that has not happened yet. We are hoping to do that soon. There is a possibility of service instability in the short term due to load. Apologize :/ – Sam Altman (@sama) 8 November 2023

Incidentally, the incident was resolved shortly after this update regarding Custom GPT.

GPT is now live for all ChatGPT+ customers! – Sam Altman (@sama) 9 November 2023

As a result of periodic outages, ChatGPT users received various error messages of high demand and bad gateway throughout the day.

Some errors prevented logged-out users from logging in.

Others blocked users from accessing ChatGPT.

Users attempting to create new custom GPTs have also encountered various error messages.

External sources confirm outage

DownDetector shows multiple reports of outages on ChatGPT’s website and app over the last 24 hours.

Czechhost noted disruptions to OpenAI globally.

Second outage on November 8

Earlier, there was a major outage of ChatGPT and API at 5:42 am PST.

Initial outage on November 7

The problems began the night before, on 7 November, when the partial outages began.

OpenAI’s engineering team responded immediately, implementing a series of fixes to resolve the issues.

OpenAI maintains 99% uptime

The incident marks a rare disruption to OpenAI’s generally reliable services.

The rapid response of the OpenAI engineering team typically minimizes the duration of such outages, but this incident underscores the complexities inherent in maintaining large-scale AI services.

The resolution of this outage and future outages will be especially relevant for those who rely heavily on stable AI tools for content creation, data analysis, and automated customer service.

The robustness of these systems is vital for the smooth functioning of marketing strategies and online engagement.

For those who rely on AI-powered tools, the OpenAI outage is a reminder of the importance of having contingency plans for unexpected downtime.

The downside of ChatGPT alternatives

Fortunately, when ChatGPT is down, users have other options to choose from.

However, as ChatGPT users moved to alternatives like Google Bard, they found it was having issues.

Bard had some hiccups at first… apologies to those who had trouble bringing their ideas to life… all is clear now. – Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) 8 November 2023

Claude.ai users also reported downtime earlier today.

– Chatgpt down.

– Cloud down. Who’s next ? pic.twitter.com/oKWt3sux1c – DataChazGPT 🤯 (not a bot) (@DataChaz) 8 November 2023

