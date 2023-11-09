November 10, 2023
OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacks


OpenAI has resolved periodic outages, as noted in the company’s latest incident report, which shows unusual traffic patterns caused by a DDoS attack earlier today.

Screenshot from OpenAI, November 2023

OpenAI implemented a fix for the incident yesterday and was monitoring the outage periodically.

ChatGPIT and API outage linked to DDoS attack against OpenAI

The DDoS attack has reportedly been claimed by Anonymous Sudan.

The group posted several updates on its Telegram channel, celebrating with screenshots of various error messages from ChatGPT and offering reasons for the attack.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from Telegram, November 2023

These issues were initially related to new features released on OpenAI’s platform at a recent DevDay.

Incidentally, the incident was resolved shortly after this update regarding Custom GPT.

chatgpt error message

As a result of periodic outages, ChatGPT users received various error messages of high demand and bad gateway throughout the day.

chatgpt outageScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

Some errors prevented logged-out users from logging in.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

Others blocked users from accessing ChatGPT.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

Users attempting to create new custom GPTs have also encountered various error messages.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

External sources confirm outage

DownDetector shows multiple reports of outages on ChatGPT’s website and app over the last 24 hours.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from DownDetector, November 2023

Czechhost noted disruptions to OpenAI globally.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from Czech host, November 2023

Second outage on November 8

Earlier, there was a major outage of ChatGPT and API at 5:42 am PST.

OpenAI resolves periodic ChatGPAT and API outages caused by DDoS attacksScreenshot from OpenAI, November 2023

Initial outage on November 7

The problems began the night before, on 7 November, when the partial outages began.

OpenAI incident report for November 7 ChatGPT API outageScreenshot from OpenAI, November 2023

OpenAI’s engineering team responded immediately, implementing a series of fixes to resolve the issues.

OpenAI maintains 99% uptime

The incident marks a rare disruption to OpenAI’s generally reliable services.

OpenAI outage in last three monthsScreenshot from OpenAI, November 2023

The rapid response of the OpenAI engineering team typically minimizes the duration of such outages, but this incident underscores the complexities inherent in maintaining large-scale AI services.

The resolution of this outage and future outages will be especially relevant for those who rely heavily on stable AI tools for content creation, data analysis, and automated customer service.

The robustness of these systems is vital for the smooth functioning of marketing strategies and online engagement.

For those who rely on AI-powered tools, the OpenAI outage is a reminder of the importance of having contingency plans for unexpected downtime.

The downside of ChatGPT alternatives

Fortunately, when ChatGPT is down, users have other options to choose from.

However, as ChatGPT users moved to alternatives like Google Bard, they found it was having issues.

Claude.ai users also reported downtime earlier today.

Featured Image: Vitor Miranda/Shutterstock

Source: www.searchenginejournal.com



