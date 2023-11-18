OpenAI president resigns after shock firing of CEO Sam Altman

The co-founder and chairman of OpenAI resigned late Friday, hours after the shocking dismissal of CEO Sam Altman.

“We have gone through difficult and great times together, despite all reasons it should have been impossible to achieve so much. But based on today’s news, I quit,” Greg Brockman announced On X.

The statement came after Altman was fired by the company he helped build into a leading force in the artificial intelligence industry.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, thereby failing to comply with his responsibilities,” the company said in a blog post. The potential was being hampered. “The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

The board provided no details about Altman’s alleged lack of candor and declined to answer any follow-up questions about the bombing.

Altman did not immediately return a call from The Daily Beast, but in a post to X on Friday afternoon, he acknowledged his ouster, writing, “I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. There will be more to say later about what’s next.” He ended the post with a “saluting” emoji.

brockman separately Posted on X that he and Altman were “still trying to figure out what really happened.” He said Altman received a text message from OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever on Thursday night, asking him to join a virtual meeting the next day, where he was later told he was “being fired.” And this news is coming very soon.”

OpenAI’s board appointed Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti as interim CEO.

According to The Verge, the news reportedly shocked OpenAI employees, who first heard about the news when it was publicly announced.

Microsoft, a major investor in the company, told the outlet that it will continue to work with OpenAI and is “committed to Mira and her team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers.” But the tech giant was reportedly “blindsided” by the news and found out just before it was announced.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tried to downplay the situation in a post on X, writing, “We signed a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap Have done; And will remain committed to our partnership.”

According to tech outlet The Information, Sutskever tried to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on Friday, telling them that the uproar will ultimately “make us feel closer.”

Altman comes to OpenAI after serving as president of leading startup incubator Y-Combinator and launching his own start-up, Loopt. The AI ​​company rose to prominence with the introduction of ChatGPT, an extremely popular AI chatbot. The company’s most recent product, ChatGPT Plus, was so popular that it had to be pause signup earlier this month.

With his role as CEO of OpenAI, Altman, 38, serves as a kind of public face for the artificial intelligence industry. on what New York In what the magazine dubbed a “world tour” this spring, Altman met with the heads of state of France, Spain, India, South Korea, Germany and the UK. He also testified before the US Congress on the potential risks and benefits of AI technology and participated in took. Dinner at the White House.

Just a day before his dismissal, Altman appeared on behalf of OpenAI at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco, where he advanced AI.

“I think it will be the most transformative and beneficial technology ever invented,” he said. He said new technology like ChatGPT is “like the ‘Star Trek’ computer I was always promised.”

Although it began as a nonprofit, launching in 2015 with major donations from Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, Peter Thiel, and others, OpenAI became a for-profit in 2019 to attract venture funding. Moved to model. The move disappointed donors like Musk, who Tweeted Earlier this year, “I’m still confused about how the nonprofit I donated ~$100M to somehow became a for-profit with a $30B market cap. If it’s legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?”

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who is building his own AI initiative, called Altman a “hero” in a tweet on Friday.

“He built a company worth $90 billion from nothing and changed our collective world forever,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see what he does next. I and billions of other people will benefit from his future work – it’s going to be absolutely incredible.

Source: www.thedailybeast.com