OpenAI President Greg Brockman says he’s stepping down after Sam Altman ousts

Greg Brockman co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman and Elon Musk in 2015.

OpenAI CEO Altman was suddenly removed from his role by the board on Friday.

A few hours later, Brockman posted on X that he was also leaving the company.

President and Co-Founder of OpenAI greg brockman X announced on Friday evening that he was stepping down from his position as CEO, just hours after Sam Altman Thrown out by the board.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve built together since I started in my apartment 8 years ago.” brockman Wrote while responding to a post from Altman that addressed his departure. “We have been through difficult and great times together, achieving much more than should have been possible despite all the reasons. But based on today’s news, I leave. I truly wish you all only the best. I I believe in the mission to create safe AGI that benefits all of humanity.”

Earlier on Friday, Open AI’s board announced that they no longer had “confidence” in Altman’s ability to lead the company, saying the company’s CEO was “not consistently clear in his communications.”

“I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a bit transformational for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I loved working with such talented people,” Altman. Posted On X. “There will be more to say later about what happens next.”

According to technology journalist Kara Swisher, the chaotic departures at OpenAI are related to growing tensions between the non-profit and for-profit branches of Open AI. According to Swisher, the non-profit side of the company became concerned about the “speed of development”, which they believed ran contrary to the mission of caution and safety in developing AI.

Swisher added a caveat that while this may be true, “the tech community is also full of all kinds of rumors.”

After leaving payments platform Stripe, Brockman became a founding executive of OpenAI in 2015 alongside Elon Musk and Altman.

Immediately after joining the team he told business Insider He believed that OpenAI had the potential to “unlock the next generation of breakthroughs”.

While at OpenAI, he helped lead projects like Dota 2 A complex game of strategy that became popular in the e-sports world.

Brockman will become president of OpenAI in May 2022, the company announced.

Over the past year, Brockman has spent much of his time addressing criticisms about the company’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPIT. brockman March said he believed the company had made a mistake with the bot, acknowledging Musk’s contention that ChatGPT was too “woke”.

“We made a mistake: The system we implemented didn’t reflect the values ​​we wanted to put in there,” Brockman, who serves as president of OpenAI, told The Information at the time. “And I think we weren’t quick enough to address it. And so I think that’s a valid criticism of us.”

In 2020, Brockman & Altman faced criticism after MIT Technology Review published an investigation of the company that claimed OpenAI promotes a culture of privacy And hid his research from the general public and competitors.

Brockman was listed as one of the top 100 most influential people in AI time magazine in September.

Neither Brockman nor OpenAI responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

