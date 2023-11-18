OpenAI President Greg Brockman resigns after nervous employees hold all-hands meeting

OpenAI / Ars Technica

On Friday afternoon, shortly after news of CEO Sam Altman’s sudden and surprising departure from OpenAI spread online, the company held an all-hands meeting at its headquarters in San Francisco, The Information reports. During the meeting, interim CEO Meira Murati attempted to reassure shocked employees that the search for a new CEO was ongoing.

A few hours later, OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman posted a statement on X, saying that after learning of today’s news he sent a message to the OpenAI team: “Based on today’s news, I have left ” Brockman, a key technology figure involved in many of the company’s successes, was relieved of his OpenAI board membership on Friday, but the company initially announced he would stay on.

Earlier on Friday, OpenAI released a blog post titled “OpenAI announces leadership change”, where it announced that Etelman was “not consistently clear in his communications with the Board, which has hampered his ability to perform his responsibilities.” I was getting in the way.” In a response post on X, Altman wrote“I really enjoyed my time at OpenEye,” and hinted at future plans without giving any details.

News of the firing shocked the tech community on Friday, sparking rumors on social media about possible reasons behind Altman’s departure, none of which have yet been confirmed. Altman recently delivered the keynote address for its inaugural Dev Days conference and spoke on a panel at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday. According to reports from people who knew Altman, nothing seemed wrong, so the firing likely came as a surprise.

OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever reportedly told employees that the internal changes would “make us feel closer.” According to The Information, in a note to employees earlier in the day, Sutskever wrote, “Change can be scary,” while also assuring that the company has an “incredible team” and that the company’s “research progress is extremely exciting.” It’s dramatic.” , and our product is the fastest growing in history.

Microsoft employees were also shocked by Altman’s departure; Reportedly, employees working on OpenAI-related projects did not receive notification that Altman was being fired. Altman served as OpenAI’s primary point of contact, and he was instrumental in crafting deals that led to Microsoft receiving billions of dollars in investment. Altman reportedly attended a regularly scheduled meeting with Microsoft executives on Thursday.

In an And committed to Mira.” And team. “Together, we will continue to bring meaningful benefits to this technology to the world.”

Amid the turmoil, OpenAI has stressed that Murati’s role as CEO is clearly temporary. “The search process to identify a permanent successor continues,” he wrote in his announcement. OpenAI was not immediately available for comment.

