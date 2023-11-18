OpenAI president and co-founder resigns after firing Sam Altman

Greg Brockman, Chairman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, photographed for Forbes at OpenAI’s headquarters, San Francisco, CA, 1/11/2023. Ethan Pines/Forbes Collection

OpenAI President Greg Brockman resigned from OpenAI on Friday, just hours after the company ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman.

“We have gone through difficult and great times together, achieving so much despite all reasons that should have been impossible,” Brockman wrote in an article. post on x, “But based on today’s news, I quit.”

Earlier in the day, OpenAI ousted Altman from the company after an internal review found that he was not “consistently forthright” with his representations to the board. As part of the announcement, the company appointed Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti as interim CEO and removed Brockman from his role as chairman of the board.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Altman’s dismissal sent shockwaves through the tech industry, reportedly catching even Microsoft, OpenAI’s most important partner in big tech, off guard.

“I loved my time at OpenAI,” Altman said. Posted on x After the announcement. “It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. “There will be more to say later about what lies ahead.”

OpenAI has emerged as one of the most powerful companies in artificial intelligence, ushering in a new era of AI mainstreaming Last November, when OpenAI released the hugely popular ChatGPT. The move pushed generic AI to the forefront in Silicon Valley, leading incumbents like Alphabet to boost their own AI product development.

The sudden reshuffle raises questions about OpenAI’s future without two of its most famous figures. “Literally nothing but the best for you all,” Brockman wrote. “I believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity.”