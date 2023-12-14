“We want to explore the opportunities of AI-empowered journalism – bringing quality, social relevance and journalism business models to the next level,” said CEO of Axel Springer.

News content from Politico, Business Insider and other European outlets will be used to build OpenAI’s artificial intelligence system after the start-up reached an agreement with media multinational Axel Springer SE.

OpenAI, which brought AI into the public sphere with its chatbot ChatGPT, said they are exploring the possibilities of AI-empowered journalism.

Bloomberg reported that OpenAI has agreed to pay the media company millions of euros to use its content to build its generic AI system as part of a three-year deal, although this was not confirmed. That’s how much the deal is worth.

The deal comes as several generic AI companies argue that they have the right to train their systems on copyrighted material without permission. However, this has resulted in lawsuits, such as the lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft, and GitHub, who allegedly violated copyright law by using images from the AI ​​art tools MidJourney and Stability AI.

This is the second time OpenAI has signed an agreement with a news company. In July, the start-up said it would license some archives from the Associated Press news agency to train its models.

“We are excited to shape this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI – the first of its kind,” Matthias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, said in a statement.

“We want to explore the opportunities of AI-empowered journalism – bringing quality, social relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level.”

The deal will also allow OpenAI to add recently Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI’s viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

Users of the chatbot will also be able to receive summaries of “selected articles” from Axel Springer publications, including articles behind paywalls, which will be attributed to the media company.

Axel Springer news companies also include other European media outlets such as Axel Springer Polska and Welt.

