OpenAI ousts CEO Sam Altman, but he's reportedly reconsidering the move

On Friday, shortly before ChatGPT’s one-year anniversary, OpenAI revealed in a blog post that Sam Altman is leaving his role as CEO due to a lack of confidence in his leadership abilities and his position on the board of directors. Have been.

According to the statement, Altman’s departure from the company was the result of a “deliberate review process” in which Altman was found guilty of not being “consistently candid” in his communications with the governing body.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the Board, which concluded that he was not consistently clear in his communications with the Board, which hindered its ability to carry out its responsibilities. The Board will no longer be responsible for OpenAI. There is no confidence in his ability to continue to lead,” OpenAI said in the blog post.

Later in the post, the board of directors collectively thanked Altman for his many contributions to the company, but explained that they believe new leadership is ultimately necessary for the company moving forward.

Altman is being replaced by OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, who will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately, as the company conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO.

Murati has been on the OpenAI leadership team for five years, and due to Murati’s long tenure, close association with the company, and experience in governance and policy, the Board believes he is qualified for the role.

The board of directors said, “As the leader of the company’s research, product and security functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We are confident in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.” Have full confidence.” In his statement.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman also exited the company. Brockman was chairman of the board of directors and it was in his apartment that the company was originally launched.

On X, Altman Posted“I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully a little bit for the world too. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. More on what’s next later I have more to say.”

However, reports emerged on Saturday that pressure from investors and reports of employee resignations had led the board to reconsider its decision and ask Altman to return as CEO.

We’ve reached out to OpenAI for comment and will provide more details as the story develops.

