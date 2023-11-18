OpenAI ousts Altman after clash over AI safety, money making

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI, the pioneer of a widely used tool that creates specialized digital content from simple signals, ousted its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman amid growing disagreement over fundamental questions. Lost another senior executive after a series of losses. Artificial Intelligence: How to keep the technology safe and also make money from it.

Altman clashed with his board members, particularly OpenAI co-founder and company chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, over how quickly to develop what is known as generative AI, how to commercialize products, and And necessary steps should be taken to minimize their potential harm to the public. , according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. This person asked not to be identified discussing personal information.

The directors of San Francisco-based OpenAI shocked the AI ​​world on Friday by announcing they were firing Altman, saying he had lost confidence in his leadership and that “he was not consistently clear in his communications with the board.” ” Within hours, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, who had been chairman of the board, said he would also be leaving the company. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Brockman wrote, “Based on today’s news, I quit.”

The AI ​​community has long disagreed over how fast to develop tools capable of quickly generating a wide range of images, software code, and blocks of text with minimal prompting. Some have argued that, left unchecked, the technology poses a threat to users, while others say a slowdown would be irresponsible and could put people at risk – for example, over-inflicted by AI. Depriving the sick of rapidly discovered treatments. Such controversies have plagued OpenAI since its founding, and disagreements over security and commercialization led to Elon Musk parting ways with OpenAI in 2018. They also explain why a group of employees left in 2020 and started rival Anthropic.

In announcing Altman’s exit, OpenAI’s board also said that Mira Murati, an Albanian-born Dartmouth-educated engineer who helped develop some of the company’s best-known products as chief technology officer, will become OpenAI’s interim executive director. Will work as the Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to differences of opinion over strategy, board members also opposed Altman’s entrepreneurial ambitions. Altman is trying to raise tens of billions of dollars from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to build an AI chip startup to compete with processors made by Nvidia Corp, according to a person with knowledge of the investment proposal. Altman was approaching SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman Masayoshi Son about investing billions of dollars in a new company to create AI-oriented hardware in partnership with former Apple designer Jony Ive.

Sutskever and his colleagues on the OpenAI board opposed Altman’s efforts to raise money in OpenAI’s name, the person said, and they were concerned that new businesses might not share the same governance model as OpenAI.

The shock wave at the move was felt within OpenAI and widely across the tech landscape. “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman, formerly of X, wrote in a post on Twitter. “We’re also still trying to figure out what exactly happened.”

Brockman said the board spoke to Altman on Google Meet, where Sutskever broke the news: “Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that news was going to be revealed very soon.” The move was sudden, surprising most people close to the company, including Altman – who immediately cut off all his access to email and company devices.

Even executives at Microsoft Corp., the biggest investor in OpenAI, were surprised. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was “blindsided” by the news and was angry, according to a person with direct knowledge of his thinking.

Sutskever’s concerns have been growing in recent months. In July, he created a new team at the company to take control of “super intelligent” future AI systems. Before joining OpenAI, the Israeli-Canadian computer scientist worked at Google Brain and was a researcher at Stanford University.

A month earlier, Sutskever’s responsibilities at the company were reduced, reflecting friction between him and Altman and Brockman. Sutskever later appealed to the board and won over some members, including Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Altman’s dismissal also stunned leading investors and startups across Silicon Valley, and it threw tech’s most promising industry into a state of uncertainty.

Companies abandoning their founders is part of a recurring fundamental story of Silicon Valley. Apple fired Steve Jobs in 1985; Twitter fired co-founder Jack Dorsey in 2008. Both executives returned to their companies years later. But Altman’s departure could have a major impact on the industry he came to represent.

The immediate reaction from the tech world was a mixture of surprise, disappointment and wild speculation. Industry group conversations ensued, and investors and tech leaders exchanged theories on social media as to what caused the OpenAI board to fire its famous CEO. Due to the lack of information from the company, prediction betting platform Manifold Markets started taking bets regarding this purpose.

As of Friday morning, Altman, as CEO, was still sending regular emails to employees. He even appeared at several events on Thursday, representing OpenAI at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco and attending an evening event related to the Burning Man festival, where he talked about AI Talked about the future of art.

Earlier this month, the company held its first developer conference, known as DevDay, which increased excitement about its products. Matt Schlicht, CEO of Octane AI, said, “I think the developer community really likes to follow courageous visionaries and Dave, I was there, and the excitement was off the charts.” “And that was like a week ago.”

OpenAI started as a nonprofit in 2015, but its business model has evolved. The company’s fame skyrocketed last year when it introduced its chatbot ChatGPT to the public, wowing users with creative, elegant prose and inspiring consumers, organizations, and businesses to reimagine how they How do they work? Earlier this year, the company was in talks to sell existing employee shares at a valuation of $86 billion, which would put it among the world’s most valuable startups.

Altman also had a large presence in the technology world, supporting and participating in several startups. He was also a leading ambassador for AI, and his departure could undermine widespread confidence in the technology. But like previous scandals, few predict the industry will take the news seriously.

“I don’t think this will shake anyone’s confidence in the technology,” said Corey Clipston, CEO of Bitcoin financial services firm Swan. “I think it will make people take a really close look at the biases and rules or protocols that exist within the structure of OpenAI.”

Although shocked and saddened, Altman was in high spirits late Friday, according to a person close to him. “I love you all,” Altman said in another post on X. He further said, “Today was a strange experience in many ways. But the unexpected thing is that it is almost as if you are reading your own eulogy while you are alive. The flow of love is amazing.”

Altman is likely to start another company, one of the people said, and will work with former OpenAI employees. Altman’s firing follows a wave of departures and more are likely in the coming days, this person said.

In another post, Altman suggested he might have more say in the company in the future: “If I start going out, the OpenAI board should owe me the full value of my shares.” Altman has famously said that he has zero equity in the startup.

