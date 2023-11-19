OpenAI ‘optimistic’ it could bring back CEO Sam Altman, other key figures: report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Win McNamee/Getty Images

OpenAI’s board abruptly ousted CEO Sam Altman on Friday.

In response, several senior figures, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman, left their positions.

According to reports, the company’s investors were pressurizing the board members to reverse their decision.

OpenAI appears “optimistic” that it can bring its ousted CEO Sam Altman back to the company, just a day after he was abruptly ousted from his role on Friday, The Information reports.

Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon wrote in a memo sent to employees late Saturday that the company is “optimistic” that it can bring back Altman and several senior employees, who left after the CEO’s sudden exit, from positions. Sources familiar with the technology told the news outlet.

Those senior figures included OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman, who announced on X that he was stepping down just hours after Altman’s departure. Three senior researchers – Jakub Pachocki, Alexander Madry, Szymon Sidor – also resigned, The Information previously reported.

“We are still working toward a solution and we remain optimistic,” Kwon wrote, according to The Information. “By resolution we mean bringing back Sam, Greg, Jacob, Szyman, Alexander and other colleagues (sorry if I missed you!) and staying in a place where people who work on AGI research, security, products and policy We want them to do their best work.”

According to the report, Kwon said another update would be shared on Sunday morning.

An OpenAI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent over the weekend.

Altman’s sudden removal shocked the company and investors, including Microsoft.

This comes less than a day after Altman, who co-founded the AI ​​startup in 2015, was ousted from investors, according to The Wall Street Journal. Investors pushed to convince OpenAI’s board to reverse the decision.

Some OpenAI employees also appeared to express solidarity with Altman by replying to a note posted on X on Saturday evening, saying, “I love the OpenAI team so much.”

Several employees reposted the note with heart emojis.

Altman’s return to OpenAI could potentially mean an imminent change in the company’s current board members and governance.

According to the Journal report, Altman has made a condition of reassuming his CEO role that the current board resign.

