OpenAI officially announced that Sam Altman is back as CEO. cnn business

New York CNN –

Twelve days after OpenAI fired Sam Altman as CEO, the company formally announced that it had hired him back.

The company also said it has a new board, including chairman Brett Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers; and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, the only remaining director on the board who ousted Altman on November 17. Key stakeholder Microsoft also gained a non-voting observer seat on the company’s board after the company hired Altman and former OpenAI executive. Chairman Greg Brockman again faced defeat from OpenAI a few days later – a result that CEO Satya Nadella said he was okay with.

OpenAI called the new board “preliminary”, hinting that it would add more directors in the future.

Altman, in a company blog post, thanked the previous board that fired him for his contributions to the company. He also reinstated Mira Muratti as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Muratti was named interim CEO for a little more than a day, until the company announced that former Twitch CEO Emmett Shearer would take over as CEO – a role he held for less than a week. .

The chaos at OpenAI led to most of the company’s 800 employees threatening to walk off the job unless Altman and Brockman were reinstated. One notable signatory was Ilya Sutskever, a former board member who played a major role in ousting Altman. Sustkever later apologized for his actions, saying he regretted his decision.

Sustkever’s role as chief scientist at OpenAI appears to be uncertain. He was left off the list of Altman’s leadership team.

“I love and respect Ilya, I think he’s a guiding light in this field and a gem of a human being,” Altman wrote in the blog post. “I have no ill will towards him. Although Ilya will no longer serve on the Board, we look forward to continuing our working relationship and discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI.

Altman had the most praise for Brockman, who is returning after leaving the company. Altman said they would formalize on the company’s org chart the fact that the two are “partners in running this company.”

“Thank you for everything you have done since the beginning, and for the way you have handled things from the beginning until last week,” Altman wrote to Brockman.

Altman also praised the company’s employees and customers, noting that OpenAI did not lose any of them during the entire trial.

Altman said, “I’m sure there will be books written about this time period, and I hope the first thing they’ll say is how amazing the entire team has been.” “You stood strong for each other, this company and our mission.”

The CEO said the company should reform its governance structure and appoint an independent investigator to determine what went wrong to oust Altman.

one in post on xAltman acknowledged “genuine misunderstandings” between himself and board members.

“For my part, it is incredibly important to learn from this experience and apply those learnings as we move forward as a company,” Altman wrote on X. “I welcome the Board’s independent review of all recent events.”

Source: www.cnn.com