OpenAI meltdown raises questions about firm's SF footprint

What to do when you rent a 486,600-square-foot office in San Francisco and 91 percent of your employees threaten to go after your CEO?

That’s the question in the high-stakes drama at OpenAI, the city’s largest artificial intelligence firm, with its newly signed sublease at 1455 and 1515 Third Street, the San Francisco Business Times reports.

The future looked promising for the locally based startup last month when the creator of ChatGPT subleased two buildings at Uber’s headquarters in Mission Bay, its largest lease in San Francisco since 2018. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Then in slow motion, the promising AI firm fueled by Microsoft’s $13 billion investment collapsed.

OpenAI’s board fired its charismatic CEO Sam Altman on Friday. Within hours, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and three senior researchers resigned in protest. Microsoft hired the company’s top executives.

Then 702 of OpenAI’s 770 employees, including top-ranking people and a founding board member, signed a letter threatening to quit unless Altman was reinstalled as commander. If they leave, they will move to Microsoft.

This chaos raises doubts about OpenAI’s real estate footprint in San Francisco.

Tony Nattis, a Los Angeles-based partner at Allen Matkins, told the Business Times that such internal conflicts, such as executive exits or mass employee resignations, are not legal reasons for a commercial tenant to terminate an office lease.

“In a well-written lease, they would have no rights,” he said. “The landlord doesn’t agree to lose rent or lose the lease because the tenant may have a problem.”

Some office tenants negotiate clauses allowing them to terminate the lease or reduce the agreed upon footprint before signing the lease, said Julian Freeman, Irvine-based partner at Cox Castle, who has managed more than 20 million square feet of commercial space. Have negotiated a lease for.

But the lawyer said it was unlikely that OpenAI would be able to link such a clause to its well-publicized internal divisions.

Freeman told the Business Times, “For example, if Tesla had a clause that said if Elon Musk left the company they could terminate their lease – that would be a huge risk for the landlord. ” “They’ll never admit it.”

In addition to its new offices in Mission Bay, OpenAI has leased 37,000 square feet of space for its headquarters at 3180 18th Street. It also leased 100,000 square feet of offices at 575 Florida Street.

According to the Business Times, as a result of Altman’s dismissal, it could declare bankruptcy, which would allow it to get out of obligations such as leases. But it would be rare for a private company to take such a step instead of looking for new investment or a sale to a competitor.

OpenAI may also decide to sub-lease some of its office space. But several unnamed sources with knowledge of San Francisco’s office market said it was too early to say what might happen to the company’s real estate holdings.

– Dana Bartholomew

