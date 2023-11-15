OpenAI launches custom chatbots – how they work and what they can do

If you’ve been impressed by how fast AI is developing, you might want to hear about this latest leap forward: Now you can create your own version of ChatGPT without any coding knowledge.

Just like Chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google bard and Microsoft’s bing chat The work is done by training on huge amounts of data – mainly obtained from the Internet. Although that’s a lot of knowledge, more is not always better when it comes to specific subjects or topics that require insider knowledge.

Okay but what does it actually mean? Let’s say you run a small laundry business. You may not know how to code using Python, but you’ve definitely learned how to handle different stains, what all the buttons on your machines mean, and which setting to use for which fabric. Have gained a lot of knowledge about it. thanks for doing Latest releases of OpenAI , you can teach ChatGPT all you need to know about how to work in your laundromat, just like you would with a new employee. Once it’s trained based on the conversation you’ve had with it and the user manual you’ve asked it to read, it will be able to answer questions tailored to your company.

These unique AI chatbots, called GPTs, are ready to use right now! Even people like Laundry Buddy are obsessed with your light and dark.

You can use GPTs created by OpenAI (Laundry Buddy is one of them), create your own, or use GPTs created by the community. OpenAI predicts that the best GPTs will be those built by the people, for the people.

I launched my first custom GPT seven hours ago. It’s already sparked over 1,000 conversations! That’s the power of the platform, really incredible delivery right from the start. If you’re not looking for custom GPT, you’re missing out. pic.twitter.com/PexYNOslAs11 November 2023

See more

this will be big

Currently GPTs can be shared publicly, by the end of the month there will be an official GPT store featuring creations from verified builders, and you will be earning money based on how many people are using your GPT in the coming months. Will be able to. If you were looking for a passive income side hustle this might be something to look into.

Examples of GPTs created so far by OpenAI include Game Time (quickly explaining a board or card game), Tech Support Advisor (for when your kids are too impatient to teach you how to set up their new phone), and Creative Writing Coach (writing Is) involved in your work and gives you feedback to improve your skills).

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Once you’ve got a new idea, it takes just a few seconds to get started. Tell gpt maker Name your new bot, its purpose, what tone it should use when responding to prompts and you have a basic custom GPT.

If you want to spice things up, you can connect your GPT to other apps, for example to your email, to create your own personal assistant. As mentioned earlier, sharing your personal or company knowledge with your custom GPT will truly make it your own.

GPTs are available for now Paid-up Plus and enterprise users. The latter plan also allows users to design internal-only GPTs for their companies’ personal use.

More from Tom’s Guide

Today’s best laptop deals

Source: www.tomsguide.com