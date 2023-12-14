OpenAI launches Converge 2 to fund AI companies

The OpenAI Startup Fund is now accepting applications for the second cohort of its six-week program, Converge 2. Founded on the principle that new and robust AI systems can foster transformative startups, and that these startups are critical in enhancing human talent through AI, Converge. This initiative seeks to push the boundaries of AI applied in critical areas.

The first cohort was launched in December 2022, witnessing a global fascination with AI as innovators from diverse backgrounds use AI to reshape industries. With expanding model capabilities and decreasing costs of developing AI products, the initiative believes we are still in the early stages of AI’s potential.

Converge 2 aims to accelerate startups led by extraordinary engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders who use AI to reimagine the world.

The six-week program scheduled from March 11, 2024 to April 19, 2024, will include technical talks, office hours, social events and interactions with industry leaders. Participants will benefit from a $1 million investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund and become part of a thriving community of builders.

Founders from diverse backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to apply, with no prior experience with AI systems a prerequisite.

The application deadline is Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:59 pm Pacific.

The group is expected to include 10-15 companies, and the program involves a time commitment of approximately 4-6 hours per week.

While the first and last weeks of the program will be held in-person in San Francisco, with travel costs covered, the weeks in between can be completed remotely. However, in-person attendance is strongly recommended to maximize the benefits of the program.

