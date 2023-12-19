OpenAI is paying researchers to stop superintelligent AI from being bad

OpenAI is awarding a $10 million grant to support technical research into how we can control artificial intelligence systems that are far smarter than the average human.

The company hopes its grant will yield results on aligning future superhuman AI systems SuperAlignment Fast Grants This will help shed light on how strong models generalize from weak observations.

The AI ​​Lab also hopes to understand how AI systems can be used to evaluate the output of new AI systems, and how to build an AI lie detector.

It’s hard to properly evaluate millions of lines of code

We’re teaming up with @ericschmidt to announce: SuperAlignment Fast Grants. $10 million in grants for technical research on aligning superhuman AI systems, including weak-to-strong generalization, interpretability, scalable supervision, and more. Apply by February 18th! https://t.co/eCKwZWLSZE14 December 2023

OpenAI claims that superhuman AI systems will be too complex for humans to fully understand. If a model generates a million lines of complex code, we will not be able to reliably evaluate whether the code is safe or dangerous to run.

In a post on There is very little low-hanging fruit, and new researchers can make huge contributions!”

So while current systems rely on human observation, in the future our brain power will no longer be enough. Therefore, OpenAI wants to make a start at finding ways in which humans can still effectively be in charge.

Who can claim OpenAI grants?

The grants are primarily for academic laboratories, non-profit institutions, and individual researchers. OpenAI is also sponsoring a one-year $150K OpenAI SuperAlignment Fellowship for graduate students.

The company’s research has identified seven practices to keep AI systems safe and accountable and it wants to help fund further research that can address some of the open questions raised by this work.

As part of the SuperAlignment grants it aims to award Agentic AI Research Grant It will cost researchers in this field between $10,000 to $100,000 to investigate the effects of superintelligent AI systems and practices to make them safe.

What is an agentic AI system?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the company has started training its next generation models that could be superintelligent (Image credit: Getty)

OpenAI refers to this superintelligent AI as agentic AI systems, capable of a wide range of tasks and so reliable that, under certain circumstances, a user can ask them to act autonomously on complex goals on their behalf. Can rely on.

For example, you can ask your agent personal assistant for help in baking a cake and he or she will print a recipe for you and ensure that all the necessary ingredients are ordered and delivered to your home on time. .

OpenAI researchers said society will only be able to reap the full benefits of agentic AI systems if it can make them safer by reducing their failures, vulnerabilities, and misuses.

Here the company is particularly interested in how one can evaluate whether an agentic AI system is suitable for a given use case when actions must require explicit human approval, and we call such intelligent systems this How to design in a way that allows us to see their internal logic.

What does this mean for the future

The current AI tools available to the public are certainly impressive but they are still not at the level of superintelligence that OpenAI is referring to – AI that is significantly smarter than humans.

However, thanks to its CEO Sam Altman, we know they are Already working on their new GPT-5 model About which he says that there may be signs of superintelligence in it.

OpenAI estimates that superintelligence could be developed within the next ten years. The answer to how concerned we should be may depend on the results of OpenAI’s latest research grant.

