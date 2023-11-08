OpenAI is looking for your iPhone moment with custom GPT chatbot apps

OpenAI, the company whose ChatGPIT brought AI chatbots into mainstream awareness, said on Monday it will let you build special-purpose AI apps using its technology. And with the arrival of a new App Store that will let you find or share these GPTs, as the company is calling these customized artificial intelligence tools, OpenAI looks like it’s hoping to be something like the iPhone.

You don’t need to know how to program to create a new GPT. You have to give it instructions in simple language, upload some of your knowledge in the form of PDF, video or other files, then guide the bot’s objectives like drawing pictures or searching the web.

“GPTs are customized versions of ChatGPT for a specific purpose,” Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, said at the OpenAI DevDay conference in San Francisco. He demonstrated the technology and asked Build Systems to create a mentoring app for startups, derived from videos of his interactions that he uploaded. And he expects many more GPTs to come.

“Eventually, you’ll have your own personalized GPT that can call multiple other GPTs,” Altman said. “You’ll be able to accomplish very complex things by bringing different services together.”

Also at its DevDay, OpenAI talked about a new large language model called GPT-4 Turbo, which can handle much larger, more complex signals.

OpenAI is on the cusp of the AI ​​revolution, training its highly complex LLM to recognize patterns on vast fields of text such as Internet chat forums. AI technology can accept prompts like “Explain the concept of hell in Dante’s Inferno” and generate its own response. The company also offers generative AI that can create images through its Dall-E technology. More than 100 million people use ChatGPT each week, Altman said.

AI systems aren’t trustworthy when it comes to facts, which is why AI proponents like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Anthropic often position chatbots as assistants or co-pilots that still require human supervision. it occurs. But their abilities to do things like draw pictures or summarize legal documents are so powerful that they have many people fearful that AI could replace human workers.

New special-purpose GPT technology could help take AI to a new level. For one thing, the idea of ​​a GPT app could help people use AI more with focused tools. For another, being able to tune those tools to your needs – for example with a particular data set or image style – could improve AI beyond the vast, generic capabilities that come with ChatGPT today. Finally, building an app store is a tried-and-true way for a large business to turn a comprehensive computing foundation into something that lots of people pay to use.

If you’re curious, you can try out the custom GPT technology on OpenAI’s website. The interface walks you through the process, asking what you want the tool to do, requesting files to be uploaded and volunteering a name.

And next month, OpenAI will publish several of these chatbots through a new GPT store interface. OpenAI did not disclose pricing details, but the company will share revenue with people who create custom GPTs and eventually offer subscriptions to individual people, Altman said.

Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran said GPT apps should appeal to businesses trying to automate tasks and give them a conversational interface. But managing these chatbots as needs and usage changes will be real work, he said. In other words, next-generation tech devices still come with the maintenance hassles of their predecessors.

OpenAI is improving its original large language model to make it more powerful. The next thing on the priority list will be to speed it up, Altman said. This will be good news for those who have been looking at ChatGPT’s interface waiting for a response.

GPT-4 Turbo arrives at developer event

At OpenAI’s first developer event, hundreds of programmers gathered to hear the company’s latest developments about building their own services on GPT technology.

OpenAI will offer new capabilities to developers, and thus to all of us who use those developers’ tools, the new GPT-4 turbo large language model. It is capable of much larger, more complex signals, and is also optimized, so the cost of using it will be lower for developers.

When hearing about more powerful accelerated capabilities, developers at the event cheered loudly. But it’s not just for developers: GPT-4 Turbo is now also the brains behind the ChatGPT service.

GPT-4 Turbo has also been trained on more recent data, including information published up to April 2023. This is a vast improvement over the first version of GPT-3 and its ChatGPT chatbot interface, which were years out of date when they arrived a year ago. ,

And GPT-4 Turbo can accept images as input, meaning OpenAI’s technology can be used to perform tasks like identifying objects in photos or creating captions. As far as creating images is concerned, the new model can do so with the new Dall-E 3 technology.

Another big change for developers is the ability to create assistants – AI bots that can take actions on your behalf. OpenAI ran a demonstration that went through the DevDay attendee list and awarded $500 in GPT usage credits to each developer.

And, for enterprise customers, OpenAI will now cover any legal costs resulting from copyright infringement claims through a feature called Copyright Shield. This is potentially reassuring, given that writers and artists have filed lawsuits against AI services, arguing that they were trained using their creations without authorization.

No price cut for ChatGPT Plus

Developers appreciated the cost optimization and usage credits. But those financial benefits won’t mean a price cut for the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs consumers $20 per month.

“Right now, people are very happy with the price,” Altman said. Instead, he said, the company is working on making ChatGPT more powerful. “They want more uses and more stuff, so that’s our focus.”

