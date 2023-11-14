OpenAI is building the next generation AI GPT-5 – and the CEO claims it could be superintelligent

OpenAI has started building ChatGPT 5 – its next-generation AI model GPT-5. CEO Sam Altman recently confirmed this in an interview, claiming that it could have superintelligence, but the company would need further investment from its long-term partner Microsoft to make it a reality.

talking to financial Times Altman said the partnership with Microsoft is working really well, and he expects to raise a lot more money over time from the Windows maker and other investors.

Building major AI models like ChatGPT requires billions of dollars and vast amounts of computer resources, training on billions or trillions of pages of data, and extensive fine-tuning and security testing.

going beyond human

While GPT-4 is an impressive artificial intelligence tool, its capabilities come close to or mirror those of a human in terms of knowledge and understanding. The next generation of AI models is expected to not only surpass humans in terms of knowledge, but also match humanity’s ability to perceive and process complex ideas.

This is also known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which goes beyond repeating a new version of what is given and offers the ability to express something new and original. This is the type of model that governments, regulators, and even big tech companies are debating about how to ensure they don’t go rogue and destroy humanity.

Billions to train the next AI

While Microsoft has already invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a multi-year agreement, Altman said he expects even more investment to come because “there’s a long way to go and there’s more AGI.” There are a lot of calculations to be made between.”

Microsoft has shifted its entire business model around the use of AI, with Copilot running front and center in Windows and various applications. So you can see how the company’s big move into this area would benefit the investment.

However, for Altman the true product is intelligence. He told the FT: "Microsoft has shifted its entire business model around the use of AI, embedding its Copilot system – built on top of GPT-4 – into Windows, Microsoft 365 and other products. "

Should we be worried?

GPT-5 will require more processing power and more data than ever before, which Altman says will come from a combination of publicly available data available online as well as data purchased from companies. It calls for datasets not widely available, including written conversations and long-form writings.

They haven’t set a timeline for GPT-5 or what capabilities it might actually have because it’s impossible to tell until it’s finished. Training the model is expected to take several months, if not years, with its availability to the public unlikely to occur until some time after training is finished – so there is still time to build a bunker, go offline, and hide from Skynet.

Source: www.tomsguide.com