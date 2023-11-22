OpenAI is bringing back Sam Altman as CEO, days after his firing

In another story, ChatGPT’s parent company, artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI, said co-founder Sam Altman was set to return as its CEO after days of drama between himself and the company’s board, which ousted him. Was thrown out.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with the new initial board of Brett Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo,” OpenAI said in a statement on went.” Twitter, overnight. “We are cooperating to know the details. Thank you very much for your patience with this.”

Taylor is the former co-CEO of cloud-based software company Salesforce, while Summers is a former Treasury Secretary. D’Angelo, CEO of social question-answer website and online knowledge marketplace Quora, will be the only member to remain on OpenAI’s previous board.

The previous board and the returning CEO also agreed to conduct an independent investigation into Altman’s conduct, the board’s decision to oust him last week, and its subsequent consequences. wall street journal The report cited a person familiar with the situation.

In recent days, the future of artificial intelligence research appeared to be in jeopardy following Altman’s surprise firing on Friday afternoon, with OpenAI’s board saying it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI” as he It was revealed that he was “not consistently candid” in his communications with the board.

This led to various executive steps being taken. Earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the tech giant had appointed OpenAI co-founder and president Altman and his top deputy Greg Brockman “to lead a new advanced AI research team.” Meanwhile, OpenAI said that former CEO of video streaming site Twitch, Emmett Shearer, will join it as interim CEO, after the company’s Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti was initially named interim CEO.

OpenAI’s board, established in 2015, included Brockman, the first chair, OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

