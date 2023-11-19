Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

OpenAI investors are working to relieve the company’s board and reinstate Sam Altman as chief executive of the generic AI start-up, which would be a spectacular counter-coup, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation. About which they believe. Will be completed at the end of this week.

A group of investors including Microsoft and major venture capital firms, along with company employees, were exploring options to resolve the crisis, according to three people briefed on the discussions.

These options include removing the nonprofit board that oversees OpenAI and reinstalling Altman, who was ousted from the ChatGPT parent on Friday, and co-founder Greg Brockman, who left the company a few hours later. Left, sending shock waves through Silicon Valley.

Amid the standoff between the board and his supporters on Saturday night, Altman posted “I love the OpenAI team” on Twitter. Within an hour it had been liked by hundreds of current OpenAI employees, including interim CEO Mira Muratti and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap. Or often reposted tweets echoing Altman’s sentiment.

“Since the minute [Altman was sacked] “It’s a work in progress,” said one of the people involved in the effort to reinstate the former boss. OpenAI’s leading investors, including Thrive Capital, Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, have been in touch with Microsoft and Altman over the weekend to explore potential next steps, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

One of the people, a lead investor in OpenAI, is confident they can settle the board and reinstate Altman and Brockman before the weekend ends. Investors are expecting Altman to return to the company “that has been his life’s work” and Mira Murati, who was promoted from chief technology officer to interim chief executive on Friday, will remain at the company, the person said. Said.

But while other venture funds are hedging their bets, according to two venture fund investors, Altman remains committed to supporting whatever he wants to do next, whether it’s a return to OpenAI or launching a new venture.

Vinod Khosla, an early venture backer of OpenAI, said on Saturday evening that he would like to see Altman return to OpenAI, “but will support him in whatever he does next”.

Microsoft, Thrive Capital, Tiger Global and Sequoia declined to comment. OpenAI could not immediately be reached for comment.

The board said it fired Altman on Friday because he was not “consistently candid” in his conversations with them.

Investors and employees may refuse further support or leave the company in an attempt to force the board to reinstate him. A plan to sell up to $1 billion in employee stock, which was set to be completed, is also in limbo as a result of a split between the board and investors. Thrive Capital was set to lead the tender offer that was expected to value OpenAI at $86 billion.

The OpenAI board’s sudden decision on Friday to oust Altman and demote Brockman has drawn attention to its unusual corporate structure and governance. That board oversees a nonprofit organization that owns a for-profit company.

Unlike a typical for-profit, where fiduciary duties are owed to shareholders, OpenAI’s board is committed to a charter that pledges to ensure that AI is developed for the benefit of all humanity.

“He caused harm to the company. A real company has fiduciary responsibility. first rule for [OpenAI’s] The board is ‘Do no harm’. , , He caused great harm to the company,” said one person involved in the effort to reinstate Altman.

The board includes OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever as well as independent director Adam D’Angelo, chief executive of Quora; technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley; and Helen Toner from the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

OpenAI’s board has not said anything publicly about the reason for the split with Altman other than its statement on Friday. According to investors, tensions over the speed at which the former chief executive wanted to deploy powerful AI tools had heightened the board’s concerns that the security of those tools could be compromised. “They had an argument about moving too fast. That’s all,” said one of the investors.

Additional reporting by Richard Waters in San Francisco

Source: www.ft.com