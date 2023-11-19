OpenAI investors are pushing for Sam Altman to return as CEO: report

OpenAI’s board of directors is reportedly receiving criticism from investors over its decision to fire its CEO Sam Altman.

According to a November 19 report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, several investors in OpenAI – the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind ChatGPT – are reportedly backing Altman in an effort to reinstate him as CEO. The largest shareholder, Microsoft, is in touch.

On November 17, OpenAI announced the removal of Altman as CEO, with its Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti appointed to the CEO position.

In a blog post, the board claimed that Altman’s communications lacked clarity and honesty, making it challenging to gain a comprehensive understanding of operations.

Thrive Capital, which was expected to lead a tender offer for employee shares, has reportedly not yet sent the funds, and Altman’s departure may impact its action.

Reportedly, Thrive wants the board to re-engage both Altman and its president Greg Brockman, who left on Friday, shortly after Altman was fired from the company.

Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today. Let’s first say thank you to all the incredible people we’ve worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and everyone who has been reaching out to us. We are also still trying to find out the exact… – Greg Brockman (@gdb) 18 November 2023

After discovering that Altman had been ousted by the board, Brockman announced his departure.

“Based on today’s news, I am stepping down,” Brockman announced in a post on X.

Following the news, three senior researchers at OpenAI, including research director Jakub Pachocki, head of preparation Alexander Madry, and senior researcher Szymon Sidor, left.

Meanwhile, reports indicate Altman is willing to return to the company provided the current board steps down by the end of the weekend.

Additionally, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reportedly expressed his support for any decision Altman makes, noting that the board’s decision was a surprise to him as well.

However, recent reports since Altman’s firing on Friday suggest he is developing a new AI venture to launch, according to sources familiar with the matter. Additionally, there were reports indicating that Brockman would join Altman in this venture.

