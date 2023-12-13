OpenAI inks 'first-of-its-kind' deal with publisher Axel Springer to use its news content in ChatGPIT

New York CNN –

OpenAI will pay publishing giant Axel Springer to use its news content in the company’s artificial intelligence products, a “first-of-its-kind” global publishing deal that will allow the ChatGPAT maker to train its AI models on the news organization’s reporting. will allow.

As part of the deal, ChatGate users will receive summaries of news from Axel Springer’s brands including Politico, Business Insider, Bild and Welt, with links and links to the original sources of reporting, the companies said on Wednesday. The agreement will allow OpenAI’s models to take advantage of the publisher’s higher quality and more current information in its chatbots’ responses.

“We are excited to shape this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI – the first of its kind,” Axel Springer Chief Executive Matthias Döfner said in a statement. “We want to explore the opportunities for AI-empowered journalism – bringing quality, social relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide new ways for people to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools,” Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, said in a statement. “We are deeply committed to working with publishers and creators around the world and ensuring they benefit from advanced AI technology and new revenue models.”

Since ChatGPT took the world by storm last year and became one of the fastest-growing consumer applications in history with an estimated 100 million active users, chatbots have found themselves promoting misinformation, sometimes in their responses. Concern has been expressed over dissemination of fake and false claims.

A handful of online news outlets have also attempted to use the budding technology in their reporting, with sometimes disastrous results, resulting in embarrassing public corrections and apologies. Despite early missteps, AI is set to boost the news and publishing industry.

The ChatGPIT maker’s agreement with Axel Springer comes a day after The New York Times announced the creation of a new newsroom leader position focused on artificial intelligence initiatives, signaling the increasingly important role of technology in news production.

Earlier this year, OpenAI also announced a deal with the Associated Press to license the news group’s reporting archive.

