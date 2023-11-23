OpenAI has reportedly made a potentially scary AI breakthrough

The drama surrounding OpenAI, creator of ChatGPIT, seems to have ended with the reappointment of Sam Altman as CEO. Or has he? Now a new report brings to light “the discovery of powerful artificial intelligence that could endanger humanity”, which is believed to be one of the triggers that led to Altman’s ouster.

reuters Several staff researchers published a report on a letter written to OpenAI’s previous board of directors. The letter contained an ominous warning about AI discovery. When the publication contacted OpenAI about the letter, the company declined to comment. Subsequently, it acknowledged in an internal message to employees that OpenAI has a project called Q* (Q-Star) and a letter that employee researchers had sent to the previous board of directors.

The staff message was sent by Mira Muratti, who was once the chief technology officer at OpenAI and was the company’s interim CEO for two days. It is unclear what his role was when he sent the message to staff. The message alerted employees to media stories without commenting on their accuracy.

According to reuters, Some employees believe that Q* may be a breakthrough in OpenAI’s pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI). AGI is an autonomous system that surpasses humans in most economically valuable tasks. The new Q* model reportedly solved some mathematical problems, making researchers optimistic about its future success.

A letter written by staff researchers to the previous board reportedly flagged the power and potential danger of AI. The researchers also flagged the work of an “AI scientific team”, which was created by combining the “Code Gen” and “Math Gen” teams at OpenAI. This joint team was exploring how to adapt existing AI models to improve their reasoning and ultimately perform scientific work.

According to a report by Information, Sam Altman has agreed to an internal investigation into the alleged conduct that led to the chain of events. As to their public-facing rationale for Altman’s dismissal, the previous board stated that Altman was not “consistently candid” with board members. However, the previous board did not explain its reasoning in detail to the public, investors or even the interim CEO.

We’ll keep you updated on the next round of OpenAI developments, especially if they concern concerns that AI is becoming too smart for humanity.

Source: www.androidauthority.com