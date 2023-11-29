According to Reuters and The Information, OpenAI is not planning to give board seats to investors like Microsoft.

Some of OpenAI’s biggest supporters are unlikely to get board seats even after a change in the company’s management, Reuters and The Information reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI’s new board is not planning to give board seats to outside investors, such as Microsoft, Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. According to the report, the move indicates the new board prioritizing AI safety in the pursuit of investors’ profits.

Microsoft is the biggest supporter of OpenAI, having invested more than $10 billion in the company. Khosla Ventures was an early investor in 2019, while Thrive Capital is leading the deal to buy OpenAI employee shares, valuing the company at more than $80 billion.

Thomas Hess, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital, told Reuters on Tuesday that given the level of Microsoft’s investment, it would not be in the company’s interest to “sit passively.”

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was fired by his company’s board on November 17, before making a dramatic comeback five days later. OpenAI announced Altman’s return on November 22 and the exit of the two board members involved in his initial removal.

The company’s new board will initially include former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and Quora founder Adam D’Angelo. According to the Verge, this new board is expected to consider candidates to fill the expanded nine-person board.

OpenAI has an unusual governance structure, where its for-profit arm is governed by a non-profit board. This non-profit board is meant to keep the company focused on achieving its mission of building AI for the benefit of humanity.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously said he wanted to change OpenAI’s governance structure after the board ousted Altman. He and other investors pressed for Altman to be reinstated.

Nadella also hinted at the possibility of his company getting a board seat at OpenAI during an interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher on November 21. “If that happens we’ll get through it, but I think we’ll need to make sure our interests are solid,” Nadella told Swisher.

OpenAI, Microsoft, Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

