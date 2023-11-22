OpenAI has had a confusing week. Who came out on top? Who else lost? , cnn business

cnn-

The leadership crisis that has dogged OpenAI for nearly a week ended almost as suddenly as it began: with a brief, cryptic announcement by the company that would have huge implications for its future.

In some ways, the result was a return to the status quo: With the company’s deep and lucrative business partnership with Microsoft intact, Sam Altman would be reinstated as CEO, taking a $13 billion stake in the company, even though he bought his own. Have increased the AI ​​of. Research efforts, left intact.

But in other ways, the agreement is still an important moment for OpenAI and the artificial intelligence field at large.

The tumultuous week appears to have resulted in a major personal victory for Altman; Supporters of widespread AI adoption; and some of the country’s most established elites. And it came at the expense of AI skeptics, who, by many accounts, sabotaged the effort by taking a principled stance to caution about the long-term risks of the technology.

Sam Altman: The clear winner in the whole debacle is, of course, Altman himself. After being unceremoniously ousted from his post on Friday, Altman immediately garnered support from most of OpenAI’s employees, who essentially signed a loyalty pledge that underlined the deep rift between him and the board . His return to OpenAI, coupled with a victory over the board that had summarily fired him, represents the kind of personal affirmation that only serves, for better or worse, of his carefully and deliberately constructed image as a charismatic visionary. There is potential to strengthen that, which alone is unlocking. Mysteries of the universe.

Microsoft: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has sought to downplay the tech giant’s role in the crisis, insisting on Monday — ahead of Altman’s reappointment — that whatever happens with OpenAI, “it doesn’t change anything.” Is.” Microsoft’s priority is to ensure seamless delivery of AI technology to its customers, Nadella said, whether that means Altman being hired by Microsoft or his reinstatement at OpenAI.

But Microsoft is hardly a disinterested party, having pledged billions of dollars to OpenAI in a multi-year partnership that has seen the tech giant integrate ChatGPT into Bing Search and other Microsoft products. Now, Microsoft is poised to gain even more influence. Nadella alluded to this reality on Monday, indicating that if Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI, Microsoft will have a much stronger say in how the AI ​​startup is operated.

“Let me make one thing very clear. [about] “We will never return to a situation where we are surprised like this again,” Nadella said. “If we go back to operations like Friday, we will make sure we are very clear that governance like this “It’s decided that we actually have more certainty and guarantee that we won’t have any surprises.”

Whether that means a board observer or a full seat on OpenAI’s board, he said, it’s a bridge “we’ll cross … if it happens.”

New board members: In naming ex-Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to OpenAI’s board, the agreement aims to tie the company even more closely with the country’s wealthiest and most influential elite .

Taylor isn’t the only former CEO of one of the tech industry’s biggest companies. He is the former Chief Technology Officer of Facebook, and in 2022, as Chairman of Twitter, in a key part of the corporate maneuver, forced Elon Musk to successfully complete a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Summers, meanwhile, is a former president of Harvard University who has attracted controversy by suggesting that women’s underrepresentation in scientific professions is due to “innate differences.” The comment was widely criticized as sexist, and Summers later apologized.

Pressure to slow down AI development: OpenAI’s board members ousted Belief in commercialization. While some of the apparent architects of Altman’s ouster have themselves been ousted, the damage to the case may be the viewpoints that those board members espoused. This appears to involve a deep fear about the long-term, potentially existential risks of AI.

In a letter signed by hundreds of OpenAI employees threatening to walk off the job, employees reported that board members claimed that allowing the company to be destroyed would be “consistent with OpenAI’s mission,” which is to “ensure that artificial intelligence is May all humanity benefit from common intelligence.” ,

OpenAI’s board apparently believed that society would benefit from the company’s destruction, reflecting the concerns of a vocal camp in the AI ​​field, which called for stagnation in AI development, a move to align AI with human-centered values. ” have called for more research and concerns about uncontrolled power. Truly a sensitive super-intelligence. Emmett Shear, whom the board named OpenAI’s interim CEO for two full days, expressed similar concerns. In the wake of the leadership crisis, some have argued that the result is also a defeat for effective altruism, the movement with which some OpenAI board members are believed to be affiliated.

It doesn’t appear that OpenAI is on the verge of a full-blown AI sprint that completely ignores the risks. Summers has been vocal about the near-term impacts of AI on labor. And after surprising US lawmakers by demanding AI regulation, Altman will likely remain a leading figure in the global debate over artificial intelligence regulations.

Yet, merited or not, the controversy appears to have done long-term damage to the credibility of some of AI’s deepest skeptics, and to the fortunes of the Microsofts and Altmans of a world focused on putting artificial intelligence into the hands of Are giving. public. And this could have untold impacts on AI development in the years to come.

Source: www.cnn.com