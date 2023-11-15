OpenAI halts new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups amid high demand

OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, said it has halted new sign-ups for the premium version of its AI tool, ChatGPT Plus, due to high growth in usage after Devde.

Company CEO Sam Altman created it Announcement Via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, November 15. According to Altman, new sign-ups have been halted because the platform has exceeded its capacity, impacting the quality of the experience for users. Ataman said ChatGPT Plus has seen an increase in usage since OpenAI’s DevDay, where it announced some new application programming interfaces (APIs) about a week ago.

We are temporarily pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups 🙁 The increase in usage after Dev Day has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience. You can still sign up within the app to be notified when subscriptions reopen. – Sam Altman (@sama) 15 November 2023

The CEO said that although new registrations are temporarily suspended, users can still select within the app to be notified when memberships reopen. The decision to halt new ChatGPT sign-ups comes after a week in which OpenAI services, including ChatGPT and its API, experienced a series of outages related to high-demand and distributed denial-of-service attacks.

The break should mean that developers creating generic pre-trained transformers (GPTs) and using the API face fewer problems (such as being unable to save GPT drafts). But this could also mean a temporary reduction in new users of GPT as they are only available to Plus customers.

After the introduction of GPT, developers and companies Make GPT for various purposes, such as for graphic design on Canva. Search marketers already subscribed to ChatGPT Plus can try GPT to learn helpful content evaluation and SEO.

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI chatbots, with more than 180 million users, according to SimilarWeb data cited by Reuters. But it faces increasing competition from Google’s Bard and Anthropic’s Cloud 2. On November 5, Elon Musk announced that he had created his own AI chat program, “Grok”.

OpenAI recently expanded its scope after partnering with startup Humane to launch a physical AI device, AI Pin, which is a wearable AI virtual assistant.

