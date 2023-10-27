OpenAI, Google and a ‘digital anthropologist’: UN sets up a high-level board to explore AI governance techcrunch

The corridors of power are waking up to the possibilities and pitfalls of artificial intelligence. The big question will be how much impact the wrong steps will have on progress if (and when) they are taken. Yesterday, the United Nations announced a new AI Advisory Board – comprised of 38 people from across government, academia and industry – whose purpose is to “conduct analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI.”

The UN said the advisory board will serve as a bridging group, covering any other initiatives taken by the international organization around AI. In fact, as far as we understand, the UN has been talking with industry leaders and other stakeholders for a month in creating a strategy and approach on AI. The plan is to bring together recommendations on AI by the summer of 2024, when the UN plans to hold a “Summit of the Future” event. The new advisory board is meeting for the first time today.

The UN said the body would be tasked with “building global scientific consensus on risks and challenges, helping to use AI for the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening international cooperation on AI governance.”

What is most remarkable about the Board is that its position in these early days was generally positive. At the moment, many people are speaking out about the risks in AI, whether it comes in the form of national security threats, data security or misinformation; And next week many global leaders and experts in the field will gather in the UK to try to address some of these at the AI ​​Security Summit. It is unclear how these and other initiatives created at the national and international level will work together, or indeed enforce anything beyond their jurisdiction.

But in keeping with the ethos of the UN, the Group of 38 – a wide-ranging list that includes executives from Alphabet/Google and Microsoft, a “digital anthropologist”, several professors and government officials – is high-level and taking on international development. With focus, there was more emphasis on positive than constructive situations.

“AI can power extraordinary advances for humanity. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said of the group’s purpose that AI can enhance the work of governments, civil society and the United Nations, from predicting and responding to crises, to launching public health programs and education services. Can increase further. , “For developing economies, AI offers the possibility to advance older technologies and deliver services directly to those who need them most. The transformative potential of AI for good is also difficult to grasp.

The UN refers to the group’s “bridging” role and that it may become involved in more significant explorations beyond “AI for good”. Gary Marcus, who participated in a fireside chat at Disrupt in September to talk about the risks of AI, flew from New York to our conference in San Francisco on Red-Eye, where he was meeting with UN officials. Was doing. While new innovations in areas like generative AI have certainly brought the technology front and center in the mass market, Marcus’ framing of the challenges outlines some of the more worrying aspects that have been voiced:

“My biggest short-term fear about AI is that misinformation created in bulk, deliberate misinformation is going to undermine democracy and all kinds of things are going to happen after that,” he said last month. “My biggest long-term fear is that we don’t know how to control the AI ​​we’re building now and we don’t know how to control the AI ​​we’re building in the future . And that leaves us open to machines doing all kinds of things that we didn’t intend for them to do.

Full list of people included in the advisory board:

Anna Abramova, Director of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations-University AI Center, Russian Federation

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, United Arab Emirates

Latifa Al-Abdulkarim, Member of the Shura Council (Saudi Parliament), Assistant Professor of Computer Science at King Saud University, Saudi Arabia

Estéla Aranha, Special Advisor to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Federal Government of Brazil, Brazil

Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence of Spain, Spain

Ran Baliser, Chief Innovation Officer and Deputy Director General at Clalit Health Services Israel, Israel

Paolo Benanti, Third Order Regular Franciscan, lecturer at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Italy

Abeba Birhane, Senior Advisor in AI Accountability at Mozilla Foundation, Ethiopia

Ian Bremmer, Chairman and Founder of Eurasia Group, USA

Anna Christmann, Aerospace Coordinator for the German Federal Government, Germany

Natasha Crampton, Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft, New Zealand

Nighat Dad, Executive Director of Digital Rights Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan

Vilas Dhar, Patrick J. President of the McGovern Foundation, United States

Virginia Dignam, Professor of Responsible Artificial Intelligence at Umeå University, Portugal/Netherlands

Arisa Ema, Associate Professor, University of Tokyo, Japan

Mohamed Farhat, Legal Advisor and Vice President of North Africa IGF, MAG of Egypt

Amandeep Singh Gill, Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology

Dame Wendy Hall, Regius Professor of Computer Science at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom

Rahaf Harfoush, digital anthropologist, France

Hiroki Kitano, Chief Technology Officer of Sony Group Corporation, Japan

Haksoo Ko, Chairman of the Personal Information Protection Commission of the Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea

Andreas Kraus, Professor at ETH Zurich, Switzerland

James Manyika, Google-Alphabet Senior Vice President, Research, Technology and Society, Zimbabwe

Maria Vanina Martínez Posse, Ramon and Cajal, Fellow at the Artificial Research Institute, Argentina

Seydina Moussa Ndiaye, Lecturer at Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University, Senegal

Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, Albania

Petri Mylmäki, Full Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Helsinki, Finland

Alondra Nelson, Harold F. Lewis Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, United States. Linder Professor

Nazneen Rajni, lead researcher of Hugging Face, India

Craig Ramlall, head of the control systems group at the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago

He Ruimin, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Deputy Chief Digital Technology Officer, Government of Singapore, Singapore

Emma Rutkamp-Bloem, Professor at the University of Pretoria, South Africa

Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder iSPIRT Foundation, India

Maritje Schaake, International Policy Director at the Stanford University Cyber ​​Policy Center, Netherlands

Jaan Talin, co-founder of the Cambridge Center for the Study of Existential Risk, Estonia

Philip Thigo, Adviser to the Government of Kenya, Kenya

Jimena Sofia Viveros Álvarez, Chief of Staff at the Mexican Supreme Court, Mexico, and Principal Legal Advisor to Justice Loretta Ortiz

Yi Zeng, Professor and Director of the Brain-Inspired Cognitive AI Lab, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

Zhang Lingnan, Professor at the Institute of Data Law, China University of Political Science and Law, China

