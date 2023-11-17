OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman after losing confidence

Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI getty images

Sam Altman has been ousted from AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he was not “consistently candid” with his representation to the board.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, which impaired his ability to perform his responsibilities,” the company said in a press release. was being disrupted. The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

Mira Muratti, chief technology officer of OpenAI, will take over as interim CEO. Co-founder Greg Brockman will leave his role as chairman of the board and report to the CEO.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board includes OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent director Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. A press release issued by the company stated that “the majority of the board is independent, and independent directors do not hold equity in OpenAI.”

Launched in 2015 as a nonprofit with a mission to create AI that was “safe and broadly beneficial,” the company has grown to become one of the most powerful AI firms in the world. It led to a split with early backer Elon Musk over disagreements about the company’s future, but Altman managed to position the company as a leader in a new wave of AI in Silicon Valley.

Its work came front and center in November 2022 with the arrival of ChatGPT, a massive language model that has revolutionized everything from writing code to school essays to legal briefs. Shortly thereafter, Microsoft doubled the earlier investment with an additional $10 billion, securing OpenAI’s position at the forefront of the generative AI wave, which founder Bill Gates has said is “everything as big as a PC.” Important, as important as the Internet.”

It also irked major tech companies, causing Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to issue a Code Red, and rapidly release an upgrade of its BARD chatbot. Co-founder Sergey Brin also rejoined the company as an engineer to boost Alphabet’s efforts. After Microsoft teamed up with OpenAI to power its Bing search engine, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quipped that the move forced Google to “dance.” “I want people to know that we made them dance,” he said.

The company’s success established Altman as the face of a new AI frontier, making him the field’s leading advocate and innovator among government leaders and industry leaders. Most recently, he played a visible role in advising the White House on an executive order to regulate AI technology, addressing national security concerns.

Altman, who previously served as president of elite startup incubator Y Combinator, has had a hand in several ventures outside of OpenAI. He is the co-founder of the controversial crypto project WorldCoin, which seeks to create a universal basic income by scanning people’s eyes with high-tech.

At a WorldCoin company offsite last May, Altman hinted at his approach to leadership and product development across all of his projects. According to the audio obtained, he said, “Raise it and see what happens.” forbes, “Increasing scaling before it even makes sense… is very, very valuable,” he told employees.

Altman’s image as an AI leader continued as recently as Wednesday morning, when he sat on a panel at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, and told attendees that humanity “as a species right now is on a path to self-destruction”, “Artificial intelligence could be a solution.

But as of Friday afternoon, he stepped down as CEO with immediate effect. “We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI,” OpenAI’s board wrote in its press statement announcing his departure. “At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward.”

