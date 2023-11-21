OpenAI employees threatened to quit, America’s largest private company and will have late retirement

Click here to get newsletter list,

Redmond, WA. – Feb. 7: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, parent company of ChatGate, speaks to members of the media during Microsoft’s announcement of a new, AI-powered Bing Search at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 . (Photo by Jovel Tamayo/Getty Images for The Washington Post) Washington Post via Getty Images

hey PenAI went through its own episode inheritance Last weekend when co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was suddenly fired on Friday. Like a changing script, I have had to update and rewrite this newsletter several times to keep up with changes in ChatGPT Creator.

Altman was succeeded by former CTO Mira Muratti, who was later replaced by former Twitch CEO Emmett Shearer as OpenAI’s second interim CEO. Microsoft – an OpenAI investor that was reportedly upset by Altman’s exit – gave jobs to Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, who resigned, to lead its new AI research arm. Microsoft is already seeing some wins from all this.

As far as OpenAI employees are concerned, 95% of OpenAI employees have signed an open letter demanding the resignation of the board or that they will step down. However, the collective action has put the residency status of foreign work visa holders at risk.

forbes Reporting on the ups and downs of this developing story. If you prefer to get your news in video form, senior editor Alex Conrad summarizes it here.

As always, read on for more workplace news and career advice. have a great week. If you’re in the US, I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and a nice break from work. see you next!

Holiday parties are coming. Networking doesn’t have to be painful. Try these tips.

Managers, you should show your team gratitude year-round – not just during year-end.

Evidence and examples of your strengths help you get the job. Here are ways to build a successful job portfolio.

It’s performance review season. Make sure to optimize the process.

featured story

America’s largest private companies 2023

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Fireball whiskey maker and nine other newcomers have quickly joined the ranks Forbes’ Annual list of the largest private companies. Cargill is ranked No. 1 for the third year in a row. See the rest here.

Employers are looking to defuse the demographic time bomb by offering supports and incentives such as flexible schedules and phased retirement. getty

Thinking of retiring?: As Gen Xers begin to retire, the demographics in the workforce are changing. Contributor Sander Van’t Nordende looks at what the talent shortage in the labor market means for workers and companies. For some, this means encouraging older workers to stay.

OpenAI explores AI in the classroom: Pre-CEO drama In OpenAI news, the company said it will likely create a team next year that will look solely at the ways AI can be used in education — marking a new venture for the company whose fraud has been criticized by some teachers for enabling

Auto staff confirms deals: United Auto Workers union members who work at Ford ratified a tentative contract Friday, shortly after workers at Chrysler parent company Stellantis and General Motors ratified their agreements. The contracts follow a historic six-week strike by workers at the Big Three automakers earlier this fall.

Notion launches “Q&A” AI feature: Notion co-founder and CEO Ivan Zhao sees AI as an opportunity to turn his productivity apps into “magnet tools” for workers. Notion announced an important step in that development: a new chatbot called Q&A that can query information from all documents and databases stored in a user’s Notion workspace. Ask the bot a question, and it returns an answer with links to the relevant pages from which it extracted that information.

In this video, United Wholesale Mortgage COO Melinda Wilner talks about the home-buying situation.

Notable numbers

9 cents

This was the price of a loaf of bread when President Joe Biden was born.

This week is the President’s 81st birthday, forbes The price of basic groceries in 1942 compared to their price now. Biden’s aging has become a recurring theme during his presidency, especially for his critics, and polling for his 2024 re-election campaign shows it is among the biggest concerns for voters. There is one.

