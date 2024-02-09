OpenAI considering $7 trillion round, thinks it can double revenue by 2025: Report – Decrypt

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in talks with investors including the United Arab Emirates to raise between $5 trillion and $7 trillion in funding. According to a report the target wall street journalThe aim is to expand the world’s chip manufacturing capacity and enhance AI capabilities.

The fundraising efforts are part of a broader strategy to address OpenAI’s development barriers, particularly the lack of AI chips needed for training large language models like ChatGPT.

Altman’s proposal is said to involve forming partnerships with investors, chip makers and electricity providers to finance the construction of chip foundries, which would then be operated by the chip makers.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) recently projected that global chip industry sales will grow by 13% in 2024, to $595.3 billion. This is a huge jump from last year, when sales declined by 8%.

Despite bottlenecks in chip production growth, OpenAI has achieved some staggering milestones.

Two anonymous sources told financial Times The success of ChatGPIT has led to OpenAI’s revenue reaching more than $2 billion on an annual basis. This makes the San Francisco startup one of the fastest growing tech companies.

With an annual revenue forecast of $2 billion by December 2023, OpenAI thinks it can double that figure by 2025, driven by strong commercial demand for its generative AI tools.

Despite being founded as a non-profit AI lab in 2015, OpenAI’s transformation into a commercial entity has seen rapid growth in sales, even as it faces significant training and development costs. Used to be.

Meanwhile, the company now faces stiff competition from one of its biggest rivals: Google.

Google recently rebranded its Bard AI as Gemini and is now selling access to it through a $20 per month premium subscription.

The rebrand and price point indicate that Google intends to compete directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and its underlying models, such as GPT-4, which have used the technology to generate code, text, images, video, and information based on the user. Has gained considerable traction for its ability to analyze. Signal.

